Harnessing the full potential of AI requires going beyond transcripts 

A lot of early adopters of AI have turned to routine efficiency measures, such as meeting note tools. Such tools solve a common problem, are easy to demo, and quickly give firms looking for immediate returns a sense that progress is being made. However, this is far from being the limit to what this technology can – and should – deliver.

The real question now is where it fits into their everyday workflows, and what kind of tangible value it can deliver. While plenty of firms can already see the promise, an increasingly crowded market has left many wondering where to start.

Connected ecosystems

A client meeting can only tell you so much. The next phase of AI in financial advice will not be defined by what a tool can pull from 60 or 90 minutes of a meeting transcript, but from combining that content with wider client context. If AI is working from transcripts alone, it is essentially operating with one eye shut.

Advice happens across a much wider estate of information. The real value sits in combining meeting content with CRM history, structured client facts, cashflow planning outputs, platform valuations and holdings, documents, prior decisions, email signals, calendar activity, tasks, deadlines and servicing standards. That’s where a fuller picture starts to emerge.

That requires connected ecosystems – clean data flows and a context layer that sits across your estate.

The true meaning of integration

But what technology should you be adopting to make this happen? Too often, procurement discussions focus on surface-level integration claims. A logo on a website is taken as proof that two systems work well together. But in some cases that “integration” amounts to very little.

A file might move from A to B, or a user might be able to click through. That’s not the same thing as a joined-up workflow. What matters is whether an AI tool has multiple meaningful touchpoints across the advice process, with data flowing both ways.

Can it pull in the right context before work starts? Can it then push useful, structured outputs back into the systems advisers actually rely on? If it can’t do both, it won’t help create that all-important connected ecosystem.

The five questions to ask any AI vendor

Not all integrations are equal. In a crowded market, the gap between a logo on a partner page and a genuinely connected workflow is significant. Before committing to any AI tool, advisers should stress-test vendors against five specific touchpoints.

1. Does it know who your client is? Not just a name in a field, but a live, synced profile that reflects the client record your firm actually relies on. If the AI is working from a snapshot that was accurate six months ago, everything it produces is built on a shaky foundation.

2. Are the meeting notes context-aware? There's a meaningful difference between a transcript summary and notes enriched by what the system already knows about a client’s holdings, history and outstanding actions. The former saves time. The latter changes the quality of the output entirely.

3. Do outputs file themselves? Every document that has to be manually saved to the right client record is a tax on adviser time and a compliance risk. Auto-saving to the correct file, in the correct system, should be a baseline expectation, not a premium feature.

4. Does it do the prep for you? Populating meeting packs and review templates with relevant client data ahead of time is where AI can start to feel less like a note-taking tool and more like a well-briefed colleague.

5. Can it update your CRM and keep you in control? Any AI-suggested updates to client records must be reviewed and approved by the adviser, with a full audit trail. This will provide a single source of truth that gets more accurate with every meeting.

Do advice firms need all five on day one? Maybe not. But any vendor who cannot show a credible path toward all five is selling a point solution, which will only solve today's problem. While these solutions can do particular tasks well, such as generating meeting notes, they don’t connect to your CRM, document system or client data, and just add another silo to your tech stack.

While it might feel like you've solved the note-taking problem, you still have meeting outputs sitting in one place, client records in another and documents somewhere else. You're spending time manually moving information between systems, or worse, you've got inconsistent data across all of them. The fragmentation isn't the tool's fault exactly, it's the consequence of buying for the immediate pain point without thinking about how it fits the wider architecture.

The firms that get this right won't just be more efficient, they will have a structural advantage that cannot be replicated overnight.