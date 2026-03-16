Housing remains bright spot in dark times

Just when the mortgage market appeared to be settling into calmer waters, events far beyond our shores have introduced fresh uncertainty.

Earlier this year, the outlook looked relatively encouraging: interest rates had begun to ease, mortgage pricing was gradually improving and the housing market was steady. But the escalation of conflict in the Middle East has shaken that sense of stability. Oil prices have risen sharply, underlying energy costs are expected to increase again and financial markets have begun to reassess the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

The result is a shift in the economic narrative. While we once talked about a cost-of-living crisis, commentators are increasingly warning about something deeper and more persistent: cost-of-living vulnerability, and the question of whether UK households have the financial resilience to withstand another period of economic turbulence.

This is a legitimate concern, but when it comes to mortgage borrowers, the evidence suggests the picture is more reassuring than many assume.

One of the most striking features of the UK housing market today is how much equity homeowners have built up over the past decade. According to IMLA’s New Normal report, the average LTV ratio on mortgaged homes has fallen to just 59%, down from around 70% in 2012. In other words, the typical borrower now owns more than two-fifths of their home outright.

This reflects years of mortgage repayments combined with rising property values, which together have created an estimated £677bn of additional housing equity across the UK.

That matters enormously when the economic outlook darkens. Lower leverage means that most homeowners have significant buffers against financial shocks. It reduces the risk of negative equity, provides flexibility if circumstances change and helps explain why the mortgage market has weathered the sharpest interest rate rises in decades with far fewer problems than many predicted.

Indeed, arrears remain extremely low by historical standards (0.8%) and are forecast to fall further in the coming years. Despite the headlines, the typical UK mortgage borrower is entering this new period of uncertainty from a position of relative strength.

That resilience is also reflected in the options available to borrowers coming up to the end of fixed rate deals. Around 1.4 million households will see their mortgages reach the end of a fixed term during 2025, triggering a new round of refinancing decisions. The prospect understandably causes anxiety whenever markets become volatile, but the reality for many borrowers is more positive than the headlines suggest.

Those with relatively low LTV ratios will still have access to a wide range of competitive mortgage products. Even if swap rates move upwards slightly in response to geopolitical uncertainty, borrowers with substantial equity in their homes are likely to find that lenders are keen to compete for their business. And as affordability keeps improving, albeit more gradually, many customers will also have the option of remortgaging rather than simply transferring onto a new deal with their existing lender.

In other words, while the economic backdrop may have become less predictable, the mortgage market itself remains well-equipped to support borrowers through the transition.

However, this resilience among existing homeowners sits alongside a very different reality for those still trying to buy their first home. IMLA’s Affordability Paradox research 2025 suggests that around 3.5 million households who might historically have been expected to buy since the financial crisis have not done so, creating a sizeable backlog of aspiring homeowners.

These households face a more challenging environment. Deposits remain high, house prices relative to earnings are still stretched and the prospect of interest rates remaining higher for longer could make the journey onto the housing ladder even harder.

The industry has responded with innovation: higher LTV products, more flexible affordability assessments and new ways of recognising income and rental payment histories. But innovation alone may not be enough. If the global economy enters another period of uncertainty, the need to support first-time buyers becomes even more pressing.

The strength of today’s mortgage market, evidenced by low arrears and historically high equity levels, demonstrates that the framework built after the financial crisis has created a resilient system. A cautious approach to lending has protected both borrowers and lenders over the past decade. Yet it has also contributed to a widening divide between those who already own property and those who aspire to become homeowners.

If the UK wants a housing market that works for the next generation, resilience must be paired with access. That means continuing to evolve affordability rules where appropriate, encouraging further innovation in mortgage products, pushing the government to consider schemes like Help to Buy and ensuring that prospective buyers understand the options already available to them.

Above all, it means recognising that homeownership remains one of the strongest foundations for long-term financial stability.

Global events will always inject uncertainty into economic forecasts, the current turmoil in the Middle East is simply the latest reminder that the path of interest rates is rarely straightforward. But uncertainty should not distract us from the underlying strength of the UK mortgage market, or from the opportunity that strength creates.

For policymakers, lenders and advisers alike, the task now is clear: to use that resilience as a bedrock for widening access to homeownership. If we get this right, success will be measured in more first-time buyers getting onto the housing ladder. And that would be good news not just for aspiring homeowners, but for the long-term health of the UK economy itself.