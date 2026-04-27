How bridging finance can help investors build stronger HMO portfolios

For experienced property investors, growth is rarely about a single purchase. More often, it comes from spotting ways to add value to existing or newly acquired assets, and using the right funding at the right time to move quickly.

Which is why bridging finance is such an important tool for portfolio HMO investors. Short-term lending can give investors the flexibility to buy properties that need work, carry out refurbishment, and then move onto longer-term finance once the asset is ready. In many cases, that work can improve rental income, strengthen the value of the property, and support a better overall yield.

A good example of this, and one that is becoming increasingly popular, is where an investor buys or refurbishes a property with the aim of turning it into a HMO. HMOs can offer stronger returns than standard single-let properties because they create more than one rental stream from a single asset. According to HMO Checker, yields of 8% to 12% can be typical for HMOs, compared with around 5% to 8% for standard buy-to-let property depending on the area.

For investors, the model is often straightforward. They acquire a property, carry out works to improve or repurpose it, refinance onto a term product once the property is complete and income-producing, and then use released capital to support the next opportunity. Done well, this can help investors grow steadily without relying only on fresh capital each time.

Bridging finance plays an important role in this. It can help investors secure property quickly, fund refurbishment works, and hold an asset through the period before it is ready for longer-term lending. In that sense, bridging isn’t just a way to solve short-term funding; it can be a practical tool to help investors improve property quality, increase rental income and build stronger yields.

For intermediaries, rather than focusing only on the longer-term loan, there’s value in looking at the full funding path from acquisition, completion of works, onto refinance. Where the aim is to refurbish a property to improve returns, short-term lending can be a key part of making the deal work.

Here is a recent example. At GB Bank, we completed a £1.5 million refinance for an experienced borrower with a strong portfolio of HMOs to support their continued expansion strategy. The facility refinanced an existing bridging loan onto a traditional buy-to-let term structure, while also releasing capital. This gave the borrower access to funds that could be reinvested into further acquisitions and future projects.

Cases like this show how bridging and term finance can work together. Bridging can support the purchase and refurbishment phase, while refinance can help investors move onto a longer-term structure once the property is stabilised and producing income.

For intermediaries, it also demonstrates the value of working with a lender that understands both sides of the picture as well as the individual circumstances of the client. Investors don’t always fit neat criteria, especially where they are dealing with specialist property, refurbishment plans, or multiple assets across a wider portfolio. In these cases, brokers need a lender that understands the purpose of the borrowing and can respond with a practical solution.

At GB Bank, we provide bespoke property-backed lending across both bridging and buy-to-let. That means we can support investors at different stages of the property life-cycle, including where a short-term loan is needed to refurbish an asset with the aim of achieving a higher yield.

For investors looking to improve a property, increase income and move on to the next opportunity, bridging finance can be an important part of the plan. For intermediaries, it is a useful way to help clients make more of each asset and keep their wider investment strategy moving.