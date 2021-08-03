How can the industry help reduce the number of aborted transactions?

"If you are anticipating for instance that your deposit is comprised of a stamp duty saving that you now won’t get, what does that leave you having to do?"

The last few months could definitely be described as ‘extraordinary times’ for the UK property market.

Take June 2021 – figures from the Government recently revealed that 198,240 residential property transactions took place during this month alone. That’s 219.1% higher than the same month last year, and 74.1% higher than May this year, where we would also have expected a far higher than normal completion rate.

Of course, the reason behind this is no mystery – a stamp duty holiday deadline tends to focus the minds of all property stakeholders like no other, particularly those purchasers who want to ensure they make a stamp duty tax saving which is ordinarily not available to them.

What is also interesting all of us property stakeholders at present is the number of transactions that didn’t complete before the end of June. Recent data by The Times suggests that 120,000 buyers missed the deadline, although they still have up until the end of September to complete to secure a partial stamp duty saving.

Will that be enough for them? Were they banking on the saving being a full one, and now have to reconsider their offer? Let’s hope not because purchasers pulling out is undoubtedly going to impact on more transactions than the one they are directly involved in – we remain a chain-heavy property market and the implications of one chain breaking will be obvious to all.

What is also interesting from the data, is that of those 120,000, it is suggested that almost one in five (17,476 according to TwentyCI figures) didn’t happen ‘because of a lack of funds’.

As mentioned above, if you are anticipating for instance that your deposit is comprised of a stamp duty saving that you now won’t get, what does that leave you having to do? Securing that money yourself is the answer, if you want to proceed, which might mean securing a bigger mortgage, which again may well be beyond your affordability reach.

Of course, such issues are not confined to times when there is a stamp duty holiday on. The nature of our process is that buyer offers can still be made and accepted, even without any checks by agents/sellers, etc, around whether the purchaser has the funds or mortgage or cash to actually make it.

Now, I’m well aware that many involved in the process will insist on an assessment being made, once that offer is made, but this appears to be putting the cart before the horse, and we should really be in a much stronger position where this is done far earlier in the process.

As we can see, from the data above, the shifting sands of property buying change frequently, sometimes leaving all parties up the proverbial creek without a panel if the anticipated money suddenly isn’t there, or a mortgage offer which was deemed to be a racing certainty, somehow falls at one of the hurdles.

It’s for these very reasons, and many more, that we keep on hearing from the conveyancing sector about trying to get the number of aborted transactions down. Not only does it cost them money but it clearly costs the purchaser in terms of wasted survey fees, advice fees, and the like, but it will also cost the mortgage adviser themselves in terms of a completed deal that doesn’t happen and doesn’t deliver the anticipated procuration fees.

For first-time buyers, this is potentially even more important. They tend not to know what they don’t know. Securing an upfront mortgage DIP via an adviser even before they embark on viewing properties, and certainly before they put an offer in, can only help all parties when it comes to being in the best position to progress a transaction.

And this doesn’t have to be a ‘one and done’ situation because, as we know, the mortgage market also moves quickly. Four months ago first-timers had little or no chance of securing a property with just a 5% deposit because the mortgage availability wasn’t there. Now, that has moved significantly, but until they engage with an adviser they are not going to know what they can secure, the value of the property they can afford, or whether they meet the affordability/income assessments.

We have had a property market where being pre-qualified was not deemed to be important enough. The first port of call was the estate agent or property portal, despite not knowing really what their finances might allow them to do. We need to be doing much more upfront, from a marketing, finance and conveyancing perspective, in order to ensure that we keep those aborted transactions, and the large costs associated with them, down to the absolute minimum.