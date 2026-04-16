How technology is reshaping marketing strategies across financial services

Conversations around marketing in financial services often start in the same place - more data, more channels, more pressure to deliver results. What felt manageable a few years ago is now far more complex.

That was a clear theme during a recent discussion at Financial Promoter Live in London, where the focus quickly moved beyond tools and onto how firms are actually making sense of it all.

One point that came through strongly was that technology on its own is not the answer. What matters is how systems connect and how data moves between them. Many firms still rely on separate tools that do not speak to each other properly, which creates gaps, slows decision-making and limits the value of the data they hold.

The shift now is towards connected systems. When CRM platforms, marketing tools and data sources are linked, firms can see a fuller picture of their audience. That matters as joined-up data allows firms and marketers to track behaviour, refine targeting and respond in a timelier way.

The growing importance of data-driven insight in shaping marketing strategies. Through platforms like INSIGHT Pro, lenders and providers can better understand market trends, identify emerging opportunities and deliver more targeted, timely engagement.

Data quality sits at the centre of this. Without reliable data, even the best tools will fall short. Firms are placing more weight on governance, accuracy and consistency, not just to meet regulatory standards, but to build a base that firms can trust when shaping campaigns and measuring results.

AI is playing a growing role in this shift, but it is important to keep expectations grounded. There is a tendency to view AI as a replacement for human input, yet it works best as support. It can process large volumes of data, identify patterns and speed up routine tasks, while also helping with content creation and testing.

However, in a regulated sector, human oversight remains essential. Marketing messages must be clear, accurate and compliant. Tone and judgement still rely on people. The balance is not about choosing between AI and human input, but about using both in a way that strengthens outcomes.

This becomes more important as firms look to scale their marketing. Growth often brings complexity, with more clients, more channels and more data to manage. Integration and automation can support consistency at this stage, helping teams stay in control while extending their reach.

Data-led insight is another area gaining ground. Firms now have access to more information than ever before, but the value lies in how it is used. Understanding behaviour is key: what prompts engagement, when clients are most likely to act and which messages resonate at different stages of the journey.

When these questions are answered with solid data, marketing becomes more precise. Campaigns can be timed better, content becomes more relevant and resources are used more efficiently.

There is also a move towards more real-time responsiveness. Static reports and delayed insights are giving way to data that can be acted on quickly. This allows marketers to respond to changes in the market as they happen and adjust activity accordingly, which is especially valuable during periods of uncertainty.

Alongside this, compliance remains a constant factor. As firms embed AI more deeply into their processes, the need for clear frameworks grows. Transparency and accountability are essential for maintaining trust with both clients and regulators.

Training AI systems to reflect brand voice and product detail is one way firms are addressing this. It helps bring greater consistency to content while reducing time spent on routine tasks, although it requires ongoing input and review to remain effective.

There is no question that marketing functions across financial services are becoming more data-led, more connected and more responsive. And success will not come from adopting new tools alone, but from how well firms integrate those tools, manage their data and retain the human judgement that underpins trust.