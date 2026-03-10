Increasing yield and diversification in a flat market

The buy-to-let market has been transitioning for some time now. UK Finance expects new buy-to-let lending to remain flat in 2026 at £11 billion, following an 11% rise in 2025, with wider affordability pressures and tax changes tempering purchase activity.

For brokers, that points to a market where straightforward acquisition business may be harder to find, but where refinancing and portfolio restructuring could provide significant opportunity.

A relatively subdued purchase market does not signal retreat, but instead suggests a shift in landlord behaviour. Many are reassessing how their portfolios are structured, how those properties are held, and which assets can deliver stronger income in a higher cost environment. That creates space for advisers who understand both the detail of landlord strategy and the lender appetite behind it.

Incorporation and portfolio reshaping

The structural shift towards limited company ownership continues at pace. Remortgages via limited companies have also increased, while almost 50,000 new companies were incorporated in 2025 for the purpose of buying and selling their own real estate.

This is not simply a tax response story, although the 2017 changes to mortgage interest relief remain a key driver. Younger landlords in particular are opting for special purpose vehicles from the outset, embedding incorporation into the fabric of the sector.

Alongside this, headlines about landlords ‘offloading’ stock often mask a more nuanced picture. In many cases, sales are being used to recycle capital into different property types, regions or strategies. Some are trimming lower yielding assets in the South to release equity for higher yielding stock in the North. Others are moving from standard single lets into houses in multiple occupation, freehold blocks or mixed-use assets.

Follow the yield

The appeal of establishing higher, more secure rental yield is naturally not limited to UK-based landlords. International investors, including expats and foreign nationals, are increasingly looking beyond London and the South East as they gain confidence in the UK market and mirror the strategies of established domestic landlords.

Diversification is also not only geographical. Rightmove’s Commercial Insights Tracker shows year on year growth in demand to lease and invest in industrial property, with leasing demand up 11% and investment demand up 12% in Q4 2025. While semi commercial and commercial assets require careful underwriting, the direction of travel suggests that landlords are exploring a broader mix of property types in search of stronger and more resilient income streams.

Tweaking yields without chasing risk

Yield enhancement doesn’t always point to a wholesale strategy change either. Some landlords are improving returns through light refurbishment, reconfiguration or better use of space. Converting underused areas, adding an extra bedroom where feasible, or upgrading energy efficiency to protect rental appeal can all shift the numbers in the right direction.

Others are blending asset types within a portfolio, balancing higher yielding but management intensive properties with more stable single lets. The aim is often to create a more resilient income profile rather than simply chase headline yield.

We are seeing steady numbers of standard buy-to-let cases alongside interest in larger multi occupancy properties and, increasingly, enquiries around light refurbishment and mixed-use opportunities. As portfolios mature, particularly among overseas investors, strategies tend to become more sophisticated and more closely aligned with those of experienced UK landlords.

The role of the lender

Brokers need funding partners who understand limited company structures, can take a pragmatic view on portfolio lending, and are open to a range of property types rather than a narrow slice of the market.

Landlords are not standing still. They are refinancing, restructuring and recalibrating for the next phase of the cycle. Advisers who can guide that process, supported by lenders with a broad and flexible appetite, will be best placed to help clients protect and grow their returns in 2026 and beyond.