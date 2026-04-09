Mythbusting Blog #13: Myth – Advisers are mere ‘order takers’

The myth and outright fallacy that advisers are little more than ‘order-takers’ tends to surface when markets appear calm and choices look straightforward, but the past few weeks have provided a sharp and timely reminder that this view simply does not hold up under pressure.

In a period shaped by rapid lender repricing, shifting criteria, and tight application deadlines, advisers have been working at a pace and intensity that most clients never see, often starting early in the morning to secure products before they are withdrawn and continuing late into the evening to ensure cases are submitted in time. All while managing anxious clients who are trying to make sense of fast-moving changes that directly affect their finances.

To describe that level of activity, judgement and responsibility as ‘order-taking’ is to misunderstand the role entirely, particularly when those same advisers are making constant calls on product suitability, affordability, and risk in a market that has been anything but stable.

Why the ‘I could have done that myself’ argument falls short

The criticism often comes from a familiar place, where a client receives a product transfer offer from their existing lender, takes it to an adviser, and is told that it is indeed the most suitable option available, leading to the conclusion the adviser has simply confirmed what was already in front of them.

What is missing from that conclusion is the work that sits behind it, because an adviser does not simply glance at a rate and agree, they assess the client’s full circumstances, they review the wider market, they test affordability across alternative lenders, and they consider both current needs and future plans before arriving at that recommendation.

In many cases, particularly in the current climate, the adviser may also know that other options are not viable due to tighter affordability, changing criteria, or the client’s own circumstances, meaning the product transfer is not just convenient but necessary, and that is a very different position to simply accepting the first offer that appears.

Periods of volatility expose the true value of advice

If we look back over recent years, there is a clear pattern that emerges whenever the market is placed under strain, whether during the Covid pandemic, in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, through the disruption of the Mini Budget, or now with fresh geopolitical tensions impacting rates and lender behaviour, advisers step in, and up, to provide stability, clarity and access.

They have consistently acted as the link between lenders and clients when products have been pulled with little notice, when criteria has changed overnight, and when pricing has moved at a pace that leaves even experienced borrowers struggling to keep up, and in each of these moments they have not just processed applications but actively protected their clients’ positions.

That protection has taken many forms, from securing rates ahead of withdrawals, to restructuring cases to meet new affordability requirements, to guiding clients through difficult decisions about whether to act now or wait, all of which require judgement, experience and a deep understanding of the market.

The unseen work that keeps transactions on track

There is also a large amount of work that remains invisible to the client, particularly when things go smoothly, which can reinforce the mistaken view that the process is somehow simple.

Advisers are not only sourcing and recommending mortgages, they are coordinating with lenders, managing documentation, dealing with underwriters, chasing progress, and often working closely with conveyancers to ensure transactions move forward within the required timescales, which in the current environment is no small ask.

Add to that the responsibility of advising on protection and general insurance, ensuring clients are not just able to borrow but are also properly covered, and the role becomes far broader than a single product recommendation.

Supporting clients through a more complex process

For first-time buyers in particular, the past few weeks will undoubtedly have made an already complex process feel even more uncertain, with changing rates, higher costs, and tighter deadlines all adding to the pressure.

In these situations, advisers are not simply recommending a mortgage, they are guiding clients through each stage, explaining what is happening, what it means, and what needs to be done next, often acting as the main point of reassurance in what can be a stressful and unfamiliar experience.

They are also looking beyond the immediate transaction, considering how a client’s circumstances may evolve, how their borrowing fits within their wider financial position, and how to ensure they are set up in the right way for the future.

A profession under pressure but proving its worth

It is therefore no surprise that many advisers take issue with the suggestion their role is somehow limited, easy, or indeed, easily replaced, particularly at a time when they are dealing with significant time pressures, high volumes of work, and a market that has been shifting almost hourly, let alone daily.

The idea that advice can be reduced to a simple transaction, or that it can be replicated without the same level of oversight and accountability, does not reflect the reality of what has been happening on the ground. Indeed, we might well argue that both the regulator and certain lenders, who appear hell bent on removing advice from the process, use this time to reflect on what that would have meant for many consumers, particularly over the past few weeks.

If anything, the recent period has reinforced the opposite point, which is that when the market is at its most challenging, the need for experienced, informed and responsive advice becomes even more critical.

A myth that does not stand up to scrutiny

The ‘order taker’ nonsense may persist in some quarters, but it does not withstand even a brief look at how advisers operate, particularly in times like these.

What the last few weeks have shown, once again, is that advisers are central to the functioning of the mortgage market, not just facilitating transactions but actively shaping outcomes for their clients in difficult conditions.

If there was ever a moment to question that myth, it is now, because the level of effort, expertise and commitment on display has made it clear that advice is not a passive process, it is an essential one.