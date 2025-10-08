Optimising your website for Google and AI

The world of online search is changing. Maximising your visibility on Google is still essential for mortgage brokers, but the next frontier is AI search visibility — being found in tools powered by large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot.

If worrying about Google rankings wasn’t challenging enough, the idea of also needing to show up in AI-driven search may feel overwhelming. The good news: there are straightforward steps you can take to optimise your brand and website so that both humans and machines can easily find — and trust — you.

Control what you can

You don’t control Google’s algorithm. You don’t control how AI decides which brokers to recommend.

But you do control your website and your brand — and these can be optimised to deliver knock-on benefits everywhere.

That means:

• Optimising for humans — so prospects and clients find your site engaging and helpful.

• Optimising for machines — so Google and AI can clearly understand, trust, and recommend you.

Why optimisation matters

• For humans: If your site is unclear, outdated, or unhelpful, visitors will leave quickly. That means lost leads and referrals.

• For machines: If your site isn’t structured in a way Google and AI can “read,” you’re far less likely to appear in search results or AI recommendations.

A quick test with ChatGPT

I asked ChatGPT to “find me mortgage brokers in Derby.”

It returned a neat list of local and national firms, with contact details included.

Then I asked, “find brokers who help self-employed clients.” Again, it provided an easy-to-scan list.

This kind of instant search + summarise is why AI tools are increasingly used to find brokers. The key takeaway?

If you want to be recommended, you need to optimise your website.

What makes a website 'professional'?

'Professional' means credible, trustworthy, and active. These are credibility signals that matter to both humans and machines. Here’s how to achieve them:

1. Clean, modern design

• Easy to navigate, uncluttered, and not outdated.

• Short headlines, short sentences, short paragraphs (people skim!).

• Clear fonts and consistent colours (accessible and neurodiversity-friendly).

• Jargon-free and easy to understand.

2. Mobile first

• Most visitors are on mobile, and Google prioritises mobile-friendly sites.

• Test your site on multiple devices to ensure a seamless experience.

3. Clear contact information

• Show email, phone, address, WhatsApp, SMS options.

• Use a named email (e.g. jeff@thebroker.co.uk) rather than a generic info@ address.

• Consider embedding a Google Map for location trust signals.

4. Showcase your services

• Bullet-point your products (first-time buyers, remortgage, buy-to-let, bridging, etc.).

• List who you help (self-employed, landlords, NHS workers, contractors, etc.).

• Use internal links to detailed service pages.

5. Compliance and trust signals

• Display your FCA number.

• Include networks, clubs, or professional memberships (e.g. AMI, SMP).

• These boost trust with humans and legitimacy with machines.

6. FAQs and guides

• Answer real questions clients ask — not just what you want to promote.

• Keep them concise, natural, and structured (great for Google snippets + AI scraping).

• Add step-by-step guides, checklists, and comparisons (e.g. remortgage vs second charge).

7. Quality content

• Write in your own voice (don’t rely only on AI-generated text).

• A simple trick: say what you want out loud, record it, and turn it into text.

8. Keep it active

• Update blogs, refresh old content, and show your site is “alive”.

• Search engines prefer fresh, relevant websites.

9. Structured content

• Create clear service pages (e.g. /ourservices/first-time-buyers).

• Add FAQs, guides, and links for each group.

• Use schema markup (FAQ + How-To) so Google and AI can easily parse your site.

10. Local signals

• If you’re local, say so naturally (“We’re a mortgage broker in Derby”).

• Helps you appear in both local SEO and AI searches.

11. Proof points

• Humans like stories → case studies and testimonials.

• Machines like reviews → Google, Trustpilot, Feefo.

• Use both for maximum impact.

12. Be human

• Show your team, your story, and your values.

• Link to your LinkedIn and social media profiles.

• Put a face to your name — people buy from people.

The bottom line

If you want more enquiries, start by optimising your website and your brand.

This is the foundation before investing in ads, SEO agencies, or anything else.

A professional, credible, optimised website works for both humans and machines — making it easier for Google and AI to find you, trust you, and recommend you.