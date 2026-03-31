Planning uncertainty is now shaping development as much as planning delay

Recent headlines have highlighted growing tension between central government and local authorities when it comes to planning decisions, with instances of schemes being refused despite officer recommendation and clear policy direction.



While these cases attract attention, they are not isolated. They reflect a wider shift in how the planning system is operating in practice, and more importantly, how that is being interpreted by developers on the ground.



For some time, the conversation around planning has centred on delay. That remains a significant issue, but it is no longer the only one. What is becoming more evident is a growing inconsistency in decision-making, where outcomes do not always align with policy, precedent or professional recommendation. Options for developers, particularly SME developers, are limited. They can, of course, appeal to the national Planning Inspectorate, but an appeal is costly and can take many months to determine. Moreover, SME developers run the risk of alienating planning officers, with whom they need to work on current and future applications.



For developers, that creates a different and more fundamental challenge. It is no longer simply a question of how long planning will take, but how much confidence can be placed in the outcome itself.



Even where schemes appear policy-compliant, and where officer support is in place, there is an increasing recognition that the final decision may still be uncertain. That unpredictability is beginning to change behaviour.



What developers are doing differently

Developers are approaching land acquisition more cautiously, reassessing pricing assumptions and, in some cases, stepping back from opportunities that would previously have progressed. Where confidence in the planning process is reduced, capital is either deployed more selectively or held back altogether until there is greater clarity on outcome.



This is particularly relevant in the context of land pricing. In some cases, land expectations have yet to fully adjust to reflect tighter margins and increased delivery risk, which continues to create friction in bringing viable schemes forward. Development appraisals are becoming harder to anchor, with uncertainty not just around planning outcomes, but around when construction can realistically begin and when completed units will be released into the market.

Where planning outcomes are less predictable, that gap between buyer and seller becomes harder to bridge, slowing transaction volumes and delaying the pipeline of new schemes.

The question of viability



At the same time, viability remains finely balanced. Build costs have not eased materially, funding costs remain elevated relative to recent years, and while sales values have stabilised in many areas, they do not always provide sufficient headroom to absorb additional risk. Greater uncertainty within the planning process only adds to that pressure.



The impact is not limited to whether schemes proceed, but how they are structured. Developers are placing greater emphasis on phasing, managing exposure across multiple sites and avoiding over-commitment of capital at any one stage. The traditional expectation of a relatively linear progression from planning through to delivery is becoming harder to rely on, with schemes increasingly subject to pauses, revisions and extended timelines.



Increasingly, that means working with funding partners who can take a pragmatic view on timing and structure, rather than relying on rigid assumptions about how quickly a scheme will progress. It also places greater value on experience and judgement, both in how schemes are assessed and how decisions are made when circumstances change.



In that context, the challenge is no longer simply securing planning consent. It is having confidence in the consistency and durability of that consent once it has been achieved.



That shift is significant. It means planning is not just influencing when development happens, but how risk is assessed, how capital is deployed and how quickly projects can move through the pipeline, as well as how efficiently developers can recycle capital from one scheme into the next.



Shaping decision making

While planning reform remains firmly on the agenda, any meaningful change will take time to filter through. The system is complex, and the gap between policy intent and local decision-making is unlikely to close quickly. Even within relatively small geographic areas, neighbouring Local Planning Authorities can take materially different approaches.



In the meantime, the market is already adapting to the environment as it exists today. Developers are becoming more disciplined in how they assess opportunities, more selective in how they deploy capital and more focused on maintaining flexibility throughout the lifecycle of a scheme.



That extends to how they engage with funding, placing greater emphasis on relationships that can support them through multiple stages of a scheme, rather than a single point of delivery.



For those operating within it, understanding that shift from delay to uncertainty is key. It is increasingly shaping decision-making at every stage of the development lifecycle, from land purchase through to delivery and exit, and will continue to influence how quickly and confidently new homes can be brought forward. In that sense, planning is not just a development challenge, but a direct constraint on the pace at which new housing supply can be delivered.