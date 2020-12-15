Practical Protection Podcast: A masterclass in income protection

Hi everyone, I hope you found the last two episodes useful and thought provoking. I found talking to Paul and Di from Winston’s Wish incredibly powerful, the statistics that they shared are astonishing. We also had Alison from AIG, talking about how value added services have shown to be really popular this year.

In this episode I welcome back Alan Knowles, co-managing director of Cura and chair of the PDG. Alan is taking us through 'A Masterclass in Income Protection', talking about how versatile these policies can be, and also how they sometimes have a reputation of not being particularly accessible.

The key takeaways:

• A case study of income protection for someone with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and type 1 diabetes.

• A case study of income protection for a person living with bipolar disorder.

• A case study of income protection for a rock climber.

• A case study of income protection for someone living with Antiphospholipid Syndrome.

You can listen to the episode at www.practical-protection.co.uk/alan-knowles-a-masterclass-in-income-protection/.

Next week will be the last episode of series 2 and I have some exciting changes coming up for season 3 in 2021. I’m going to be chatting with Matt Rann about his career in underwriting, discussing how underwriting has changed over the last 40 years.

Once you have listened to the episode don’t forget to claim your CPD certificate here: https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.