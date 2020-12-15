FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Blogs

Practical Protection Podcast: A masterclass in income protection

Rozi Jones
|
15th December 2020
Kathryn Knowles Cura

Hi everyone, I hope you found the last two episodes useful and thought provoking. I found talking to Paul and Di from Winston’s Wish incredibly powerful, the statistics that they shared are astonishing. We also had Alison from AIG, talking about how value added services have shown to be really popular this year.

In this episode I welcome back Alan Knowles, co-managing director of Cura and chair of the PDG. Alan is taking us through 'A Masterclass in Income Protection', talking about how versatile these policies can be, and also how they sometimes have a reputation of not being particularly accessible.

The key takeaways:

• A case study of income protection for someone with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and type 1 diabetes.
• A case study of income protection for a person living with bipolar disorder.
• A case study of income protection for a rock climber.
• A case study of income protection for someone living with Antiphospholipid Syndrome.

You can listen to the episode at www.practical-protection.co.uk/alan-knowles-a-masterclass-in-income-protection/.

Next week will be the last episode of series 2 and I have some exciting changes coming up for season 3 in 2021. I’m going to be chatting with Matt Rann about his career in underwriting, discussing how underwriting has changed over the last 40 years.

Once you have listened to the episode don’t forget to claim your CPD certificate here: https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.

Related articles
More from Blogs
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.