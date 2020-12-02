Practical Protection Podcast: Added value services & childhood bereavement

"We also chat about a complex case study, where it is clear to see how bereavement has a ripple effect throughout many aspects of a child’s life, it is not just about the grieving process."

Hi everyone, I hoped you found the last episode with Ross Linnet from Recite Me useful. I find it incredible that there are tools out there, that are so easy to install into your website, which can make such a huge difference to client engagement.

I’m bringing you two podcast overviews this week which are closely linked.

In ‘Added Value Services’ I’m chatting to Alison Esson, protection propositions manager at AIG. Alison will be talking through how she has seen added value services develop and adapt over time, and how they’ve been really tailored to what policyholders actually need. With so many products on the market, value added services can be a deal breaker over which insurer you recommend to your clients. It’s all about providing things that the policyholder can use throughout the policy, not just waiting for a claim that may or may not happen.

Access to these extras such as 24hr/7 days a week GP service has been amazing for me when I have had concerns about my children. There’s also things like second medical opinion services, mental health support, fitness and nutrition consultations. Each insurer offers a different mix of value added services and these can change between personal, business and group offerings. I think it’s incredibly important to really highlight these extras to your clients when you arrange their policies.

The latest episode, Childhood Bereavement, follows the added value service theme, and focuses on the work that Winstons Wish provides on a national scale, as well as their partnerships with the protection insurance industry. It was a pleasure to welcome Di Stubbs and Paul Moore to discuss the ways in which the charity has adapted over the years to the needs of bereaved children. We also chat about a complex case study, where it is clear to see how bereavement has a ripple effect throughout many aspects of a child’s life, it is not just about the grieving process.

Next week I will be chatting with Alan Knowles from Cura Financial Services and chair of the PDG, about an income protection masterclass.

