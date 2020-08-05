Practical Protection Podcast: Better supporting clients with value added services

"The potential value added services can play a key role in an adviser’s decision making process."

On Thursday 6 August at 8am, I will be releasing a podcast episode where I am speaking with Sue Kinsella, a specialist nurse at RedArc Nurses. Access to RedArc Nurses can be a value added benefit with a number of protection insurances and other avenues.

Sue is a highly experienced nurse that has worked in the NHS for 27 years and is now a pivotal member of RedArc Nurses, having spent 12 years working in the organisation. She and the rest of the team come from a diverse background, bringing knowledge and understanding of many different aspects of the UK healthcare systems together.

Value added benefits have gained increased attention within protection insurance over the last couple of years. Not only is the price and quality of a contract terms and conditions important when making a recommendation important, the potential value added services can play a key role in an adviser’s decision making process.

Here are three key takeaways:

1. Things to do and things not to do when someone talks to you about their health.

2. What to do if you are speaking with someone and you become concerned about the safety of their mental health.

3. The different services that RedArc can offer include second medical opinion services, explanations of medical diagnosis and treatments, materials to support children to understand what is happening, a regular supportive catch-up chat and much more.

Making clients aware of access to services like RedArc Nurses for themselves and potentially their partners and children, is becoming an additional aspect of truly doing right by your clients.

I invited Sue onto the podcast as I think it is quite easy to read about these services, but nothing can compare to hearing one of their nurses explain what they can do firsthand.

We did have a few technical glitches on this episode the internet decided, like most of us, that it doesn’t like Monday mornings. But with a little bit (ok, a lot!) of editing, we have a fantastic podcast with some clear tips on how you as an adviser can support your clients more.