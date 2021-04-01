Practical Protection Podcast: Bowel cancer

"With bowel cancer being the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest killer, it is important to know the symptoms and what to look out for."

Hi everyone, the previous episode of the Practical Protection Podcast focused on a number of things including wealth management, protection insurance and signposting, we really hope you found this insightful and useful to your work.

In the latest episode, I’m joined by host Matt Rann, and the focus is on bowel cancer, a subject very close to Matt’s heart, as he was diagnosed with Stage 3 bowel cancer some years ago.

In this episode, Matt shares his personal experience, including spotting the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, pressing for extra medical checks and the time that he learned of his diagnosis. We talk about some of the treatments he underwent and how this can affect people, as well as discussing medical terms to break down some of the most common classifications for assessing cancer.

With bowel cancer being the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest killer, it is important to know the symptoms and what to look out for. Not everybody will know that cancers have different staging and grading, which is why this is also discussed, along with the TNM system to give better understanding.

We also cover how you can expect this to affect a protection insurance application. As an example, I talk about a group insurance policy case study, where the client had been two years clear of treatment for bowel cancer, we discuss the cover available and how this affected their terms.

You can listen to the episode at https://practical-protection.co.uk/bowel-cancer/.

In a couple of weeks time I welcome back fellow host Roy McLoughlin for the next episode, where we will be discussing group insurance and the potential for introducing group cover to your clients, especially those with small-to-medium businesses.

Don’t forget to claim your CPD certificate here once you have listened to the episode at https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

Please don’t worry if your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.