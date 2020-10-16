Practical Protection Podcast: Living with Parkinson's disease

"He is speaking frankly about how Parkinson's disease has at times changed his behaviour and personality, the symptoms you can have that many people don't think of and how he feels about his upcoming deep brain stimulation surgery."

We are coming up to the #WearItPink day to raise awareness of breast cancer on the 23rd October.

My Dad was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in his early 50s and he is now 66. He is going to be chatting about how his condition started to affect his ability to work in the police force and what having his symptoms feels like.

On Thursday 15 October the latest podcast episode went live

He is speaking frankly about how Parkinson's disease has at times changed his behaviour and personality, the symptoms you can have that many people don't think of and how he feels about his upcoming deep brain stimulation surgery. I am thrilled to say that he has since had his operation and is now at home, feeling sore but happily being nagged by mum who keeps giving him endless supplies of chocolate.

The 3 key takeaways:

● Some of the symptoms that a person with Parkinson's disease can experience.

● The affect that Parkinson's disease can have on changing a person's behaviour.

● A quick overview of how deep brain surgery is sometimes used to treat Parkinson's disease.

Next week I will be chatting with Simoney Kyriakou about rogue lead distribution firms, what the industry is doing to tackle them and her experiences with private medical insurance.

