Practical Protection Podcast: Lupus

"Roughly 1 in every 1000 people within the UK have lupus, so knowing these options can be very helpful."

Hi everyone, how did you find last week's episode on intergenerational wealth planning? Myself, Roy McGlouglin and special guest Andy Woollon had some very interesting conversions surrounding the bank of mum and dad and the use of a cashflow models to demonstrate how protection can play a huge part in planning ahead.

Matt Rann is back with me this week and we are discussing lupus, which is an autoimmune condition caused by having too many antibodies within the immune system. We talk about three types of lupus, being Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Discoid Lupus (DLE) and Drug-induced lupus (DILE).

A diagnosis of lupus can impact a person’s insurance application, but there are often some options to be looked into. Roughly 1 in every 1000 people within the UK have lupus, so knowing these options can be very helpful.

Lupus can be hereditary but it can also be triggered by hormones e.g. puberty, pregnancy, menopause, leading to more women than men being affected by lupus, with women nine times more likely to receive a diagnosis. It can also be triggered by a viral infection, sunlight and some medications. There are a range of symptoms a person may have if they do have lupus, these include fatigue, a skin rash, hair loss, and much more including difficulties with the kidneys.

You can listen to the episode at https://practical-protection.co.uk/lupus/.

In the next episode I have Jeff Woods from Legal & General joining me, alongside Roy McLoughlin. We will be focusing on Legal & General’s latest State of the Nation report. It’s a deep dive into insurance and SMEs and really is an interesting read. It shows just how much we, as an industry, are missing opportunities to promote business and group protection.

If you’re listening to this as part of your work, you can claim a CPD certificate. These are now accredited by CPD UK, through our sponsor Octo Members.

Once you have listened to the episode, don’t forget to claim your certificate at https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.