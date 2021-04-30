Practical Protection Podcast: Neurodiversity

"ADHD affects 3-4% of UK adults, dyspraxia affects 5% of the population, 700,000 people are living with autism and 6.5 million have dyslexia."

This week I have Matt Rann back with me and we are focusing upon neurodiversity. We are taking a look at accessing insurance when someone has ADHD, autism, dyspraxia and/or dyslexia.

A big part of this session is focused upon adviser skills and responsibilities, to ensure that clients are supported. We also talk about potential underwriting questions and how insurers can take steps to improve their communications.

ADHD affects 3-4% of UK adults, dyspraxia affects 5% of the population, 700,000 people are living with autism and 6.5 million have dyslexia. These all add up and present a huge amount of potential clients that must be approached and supported in the best possible way.

These conditions can affect people in different ways, some may have more or stronger symptoms than others and some may not seem to have any symptoms at all. It is important that advisers are able to spot the symptoms and accomodate to the needs of their clients, to ensure the client is fully supported.

