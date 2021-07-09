Practical Protection Podcast: Objection handling

"We also offer tips on how advisers can counteract objections to protection, by tailoring their advice recommendation to match what the client cares about the most"

Hi everyone. I hope you found the previous episode, Insurance Underwriting, talking about all things underwriting with Peter Maynard from Select X, interesting and useful to your work?

In the latest podcast I’m joined by fellow regular co-host Roy McLoughlin, focusing on the often dreaded topic of - Objection Handling! For an experienced adviser you will have heard a number of objections over your career, but this can definitely be nerve wracking for somebody new to the industry.

Roy shares some of the most common objections he hears within the pensions and wealth space, and how these seem to mirror the objections to protection. The usual being; “I’m too young”, “It’s too expensive” and “It won’t happen to me”.

One thing that many people won’t realise is that the average cost of an income protection policy is £1 a day, making it more affordable than people imagine.

We also offer tips on how advisers can counteract objections to protection, by tailoring their advice recommendation to match what the client cares about the most, and that there is a fine balance between disturbance techniques and scaremongering.

On the next episode I will be joined by co-host Matt Rann, with Pride month fresh in our thoughts, it felt like a good time to dispel some myths around service and potential terms of insurance as a transgender person.

