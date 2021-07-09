FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Blogs

Practical Protection Podcast: Objection handling

Kathryn Knowles | Cura
|
9th July 2021
Kathryn Knowles Cura
"We also offer tips on how advisers can counteract objections to protection, by tailoring their advice recommendation to match what the client cares about the most"

Hi everyone. I hope you found the previous episode, Insurance Underwriting, talking about all things underwriting with Peter Maynard from Select X, interesting and useful to your work?

In the latest podcast I’m joined by fellow regular co-host Roy McLoughlin, focusing on the often dreaded topic of - Objection Handling! For an experienced adviser you will have heard a number of objections over your career, but this can definitely be nerve wracking for somebody new to the industry.

Roy shares some of the most common objections he hears within the pensions and wealth space, and how these seem to mirror the objections to protection. The usual being; “I’m too young”, “It’s too expensive” and “It won’t happen to me”.

One thing that many people won’t realise is that the average cost of an income protection policy is £1 a day, making it more affordable than people imagine.

We also offer tips on how advisers can counteract objections to protection, by tailoring their advice recommendation to match what the client cares about the most, and that there is a fine balance between disturbance techniques and scaremongering.

You can listen to the episode at www.practical-protection.co.uk/objection-handling/.

On the next episode I will be joined by co-host Matt Rann, with Pride month fresh in our thoughts, it felt like a good time to dispel some myths around service and potential terms of insurance as a transgender person.

If you would like to know more about how to arrange protection insurance, take a look at my new Protection Insurance in Practice course here

If you are listening to this as part of your work, you can claim a CPD certificate. These are now accredited by CPD UK, through our sponsor Octomemebers. Once you have listened to the episode, you can claim your certificate here: https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.

Related articles
More from Blogs
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.