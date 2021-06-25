Practical Protection Podcast: Underwriting

"We chat about what an underwriting manual looks like, the types of risk that they include, how underwriters use them and the role of automated underwriting."

Hi everyone. For the last episode I was joined by Chrissy Clark from the Health Claims Bureau, talking about rehabilitation services in practice. We had some really good, in depth conversations about the type of support available and how much it can benefit the recipient of the rehabilitation services.

We are now at the start of season 4 of the podcast and we are taking a deep dive into underwriting manuals.

In the first episode of this season I have Peter Maynard with me from Select X, and we are talking about his career in underwriting. We chat about what an underwriting manual looks like, the types of risk that they include, how underwriters use them and the role of automated underwriting.

Automated underwriting tools are great, but nothing beats speaking to a human underwriter and discussing individual circumstances and potential terms.

The creation of an underwriting manual is all about research and creating background information in order to create guidelines and although information is available, there is often a certain level of well educated guesswork involved when considering less common risks. Considering a person’s individual circumstances should give a more realistic indication of terms, and allow for slight wiggle room from the underwriting manuals.

Peter talks through Select X, their specialisms and what they do as a company.

You can listen to the episode here: https://practical-protection.co.uk/insurance-underwriting/.

Roy Mcloughlin is back with me for the next episode, for his first outing of season 4.

