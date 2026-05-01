Rent controls - a policy that sounds simple but carries complex consequences

Recent reports that the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is considering rent controls for the private rental sector have prompted a strong reaction, and it is not difficult to see why, given the number of pressures already facing landlords and the wider housing market.

At first glance, the idea has obvious appeal, particularly at a time when tenants are dealing with higher living costs and stretched household finances. However, once you look beyond the surface, the risks attached to such a policy become far clearer, especially in a market where supply remains tight and costs continue to rise.

For landlords, rent is not simply income, it is the primary way they manage increasing outgoings, most notably mortgage costs, which have been anything but stable over the past few years. Removing or restricting that flexibility does not remove the cost pressure, it simply shifts the problem elsewhere.

Market forces already place limits on rent levels

One point often overlooked in this debate is that rents are already governed by the market. If a landlord sets a rent too high, they may struggle to secure or retain a tenant, and void periods quickly erode any perceived gain.

In that sense, there is a natural ceiling on what can be charged, driven by local demand, tenant affordability and competing stock. This is not a free-for-all environment, and landlords are already making pricing decisions based on what the market will sustain.

It is also worth noting that recent legislation has added further structure to the process. The Renters’ Rights Act has introduced clear rules around rent increases, including limiting them to once per year and requiring appropriate notice periods.

Tenants also have the ability to challenge rises they believe to be excessive. Taken together, these measures already provide a framework that balances landlord flexibility with tenant protection.

Lessons from Scotland should not be ignored

The experience in Scotland offers a useful case study. Emergency rent caps and freezes were introduced in response to acute pressures, but these have now ended, and the market is in a transitional phase as a more permanent system is developed.

What has followed is telling. There have been reports of sharp rent increases as landlords seek to realign with market levels after a period of restriction. At the same time, there is evidence some landlords have chosen to exit the sector altogether, citing regulatory pressure and reduced confidence.

This combination of short-term distortion and longer-term supply reduction is a familiar pattern when controls are introduced. While the intention is to improve affordability, the result can be fewer available properties and, ultimately, more pressure on rents over time.

The planned move towards rent control areas, with caps linked to inflation, may appear more measured, but it still carries the same underlying risk if it discourages investment or reduces the willingness of landlords to operate in certain locations.

A history that offers clear warnings

There is also a longer historical context that should not be ignored. Previous attempts at rent controls, both in the UK – notably in 1974 - and elsewhere, have often led to unintended consequences, including reduced housing quality, lower levels of new supply and the growth of informal or less regulated arrangements.

These outcomes tend to emerge gradually rather than immediately, which can make the policy appear effective in the short term, but the longer-term impact is typically less positive. Housing markets rely on confidence and a steady flow of investment, and any policy that undermines those factors needs to be approached with caution.

Rising costs remain the core issue

At the heart of this issue is the fact landlord costs have risen significantly. Higher borrowing rates, increased taxation, regulatory changes and ongoing maintenance costs have all contributed to a more challenging environment.

In that context, rent increases have often been a response rather than a cause. Limiting that response without addressing the underlying cost pressures risks creating further imbalance, particularly if it leads to landlords reassessing their position in the market.

For lenders and advisers working in the buy-to-let space, this matters because a stable and functioning rental sector is essential, not just for investors but for tenants as well. Reduced supply or lower investment does not solve affordability issues, it tends to make them worse.

A need for careful consideration rather than quick fixes

None of this is to dismiss some of the challenges faced by tenants, but policies need to be judged on their overall impact, not just their intent. Measures that appear to offer immediate relief can sometimes create deeper problems if they do not take account of how the market actually operates.

There is a case for continued focus on tenant protections and support, but this should sit alongside policies that encourage supply, support investment and recognise the role landlords play in providing housing.