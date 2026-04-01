Shifting sands in the buy-to-let market

The buy-to-let market has never been in retreat, but it is changing shape.

For landlords, the past few years have brought tighter regulation, pressure on borrowing costs and a more complex operating environment. So, those entering or staying in the sector are doing so with greater intent, better planning and a clearer long-term view.

One of the clearest shifts is the decline of the accidental landlord. Passive ownership is increasingly less viable, encouraging a more deliberate and informed approach to investment.

The statistics flesh out the story. Millennials now account for 50% of new buy-to-let company shareholders, up from 40% five years ago, pointing to a more structured, portfolio-led mindset. At the same time, rental growth on renewed tenancies has risen by 4.6% over the past year, showing that despite softer demand, income remains resilient for those who manage assets well.

This is the story about a sector becoming more professional. Landlords are more likely to seek advice, use limited company structures and plan for both income and exit from the outset.

A more complex landscape

The wider market reflects this adjustment as supply remains below pre-pandemic levels, even as demand softens very slightly, which continues to support rents. However, tenant affordability constraints are becoming more visible, with rents taking up a significant share of earnings.

Regulation is also reshaping behaviour. The Renters’ Rights Act, due to come into force on 1 May, introduces a new tenancy framework and removes Section 21. In practice, this means landlords will have to rely on updated Section 8 grounds to regain possession.

For example, landlords will be able to repossess under Ground 6 for major works, but only after six months of tenancy and with four months’ notice. In cases of rent arrears, tenants must be at least three months in arrears before action can be taken, and if arrears fall below that level before a hearing, the mandatory ground no longer applies.

These changes increase the need for clear documentation, forward planning and a firm understanding of the rules.

Alongside this, energy efficiency requirements remain a moving target. Proposed EPC changes have been pushed back to 2027, but there is still no confirmed detail on how a ‘C’ rating will be measured. Landlords therefore face a period of uncertainty, where early preparation is sensible, but the exact requirements are still unclear.

Finance as a stabilising factor

This has never been a market for the faint-hearted and against this backdrop, a clear finance strategy is key. Landlords will often be refinancing from lower rate deals and facing tighter affordability, particularly where rental growth does not fully offset higher costs.

This is where broker support and lender flexibility can make a real difference making it possible to manage affordability through a range of approaches. Extending the mortgage term can reduce monthly costs, while top slicing allows personal income to support the application where rental yield alone falls short. Some lenders will also accept credit blips, such as older CCJs, or take a pragmatic view where actual rental income exceeds a valuer’s estimate.

Property type also plays a role. Cases involving maisonettes, flying freeholds or first-time HMO investments can still be viable with the right lender and structure. I know that practical underwriting, rather than a rigid approach, often determines whether a deal proceeds.

For brokers, this creates an opportunity to build long-term relationships by guiding clients through complexity, not just at the point of purchase but if property portfolios grow.

A more considered future

The private rental sector plays a significant role, providing housing for 18 to 20 per cent of the UK housing system. Landlords have always needed to be engaged and informed, however, those willing to adapt, plan and seek advice in particular are finding new opportunities.

In this environment, a flexible and knowledgeable lender relationship is not a luxury. It is the essential support that allows landlords and brokers to make sense of a more complicated market and move forward with confidence.