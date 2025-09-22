Speed, certainty and flexibility: Why brokers are turning to alternative lenders

A news story in Financial Reporter recently highlighted a shift in SME finance, where a growing number of brokers are choosing to work with alternative lenders rather than some of the more established banks.

It found that almost two thirds (61%) of SME finance brokers reported submitting more than half of their loan applications to alternative lenders in the previous four weeks, with 73% of brokers citing swift decision-making as the top priority for their clients.

This trend isn’t confined to the SME market. In the residential mortgage sector, particularly buy-to-let lending, we’re seeing the same dynamics at play as brokers increasingly choose to partner with alternative lenders that can offer the agility and responsiveness that high street banks often struggle to deliver.

Waiting weeks for a credit decision can be the difference between securing a deal and missing out for investors, landlords, and developers alike. For brokers, working with a lender able to move decisively is no longer a “nice to have”, it is a fundamental expectation.

But speed alone is not enough. Brokers want lending partners that are able to combine swift decision-making with flexible, case-by-case underwriting. This is particularly true in buy-to-let, where landlords are diversifying into HMOs, multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), semi-commercial developments, and larger property portfolios. The traditional, one-size-fits-all approaches simply does not reflect the reality of these transactions.

The parallels with SME finance are perhaps most evident in the way brokers are helping property investors grow and diversify their portfolios. Many are now combining short-term bridging facilities with longer-term buy-to-let or commercial funding. Bridging loans provide the speed and certainty to secure an asset, while term lending delivers stability for the longer term.

This is where specialist lenders, like GB Bank, have a real role to play. We are seeing strong demand for larger bridging loans, our average size is over £800,000, and we’re comfortable underwriting deals up to £20 million. These facilities are increasingly being used alongside term lending to create tailored solutions that give investors both agility and sustainability.

Partnership as the differentiator

For brokers, the value of a good lender lies not only in its product range but also in the partnership they can build. We believe this partnership mindset is where GB Bank stands out. A collaborative approach, working alongside brokers to structure deals, simplify complex ownership arrangements, and move quickly when it matters, can be transformative.

It’s also about recognising the long-term opportunity. As we’ve written previously, younger and first-time landlords are entering the market in greater numbers. They are entrepreneurial, ambitious, and often willing to take on diverse portfolios. For these clients, speed and flexibility are critical, but so too is the reassurance of a lender who can walk with them as their strategies evolve.

The trend highlighted in SME finance tells us something bigger about the lending landscape. Whether we are talking about business growth or property investment, the reliance on high street banks is declining. Alternative lenders, working hand-in-hand with brokers, are stepping into that gap, offering not just faster decisions but more relevant, more nuanced solutions.