The cheapest rate can be the most expensive mistake

In property finance, there has always been a temptation to focus on one headline number, the rate.

But in today’s market, that focus is increasingly misplaced. A low rate may look compelling at the point of application, yet it tells you very little about whether a transaction will complete. In the current environment, completion risk is becoming just as important as pricing, if not more so.

We are seeing a clear shift, the best deal is no longer the cheapest. It is the one that completes.

Completion risk is rising

Recent BDLA data points to a clear execution challenge in the market. Bridging completions fell by 28% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 2026, even as overall lending volumes continued to grow over the same period.

This divergence matters. The data suggests that while demand for property finance remains strong, a growing number of transactions are failing to reach completion.

At the same time, brokers are reporting two consistent challenges, exit strategies are coming under increased scrutiny during underwriting.

Average bridging completion times remain around 43 days, but that figure is becoming less meaningful. It masks a widening split between straightforward cases that progress quickly and increasingly complex transactions that take significantly longer or fail altogether.

The reality is that execution risk has increased across the board.

One of the most significant drivers behind this shift is the growing complexity of borrower profiles.

Property investors are no longer operating in simple, linear structures. Today's borrowers often have diverse portfolios spread across multiple entities, with funding requirements shaped by a mix of personal income, business income and special purpose vehicles. At the same time, many transactions are taking place against tight deadlines, whether that means securing an acquisition before a competitor or meeting a critical refinancing date.

Exit strategies have also become more complex. Rather than relying on a straightforward sale or refinance, many borrowers are navigating changing market conditions, fluctuating valuations and evolving lender appetites. As a result, transactions often involve a greater number of moving parts, increasing the likelihood of delays, additional underwriting scrutiny and, in some cases, deals failing to complete altogether.

This complexity is no longer the exception, increasingly it is becoming the norm. That presents challenges not only for borrowers but also for lenders and brokers, who must assess transactions that rarely fit neatly into standard criteria.

In response, lenders are understandably tightening underwriting standards, particularly around exit strategy validation. Where assumptions may previously have been accepted with limited challenge, they are now being tested more rigorously and, in some cases, more conservatively.

That shift has consequences. It increases the likelihood that deals stall later in the process, often after considerable time and effort has already been invested.

As transactions become more complex, the quality of advice becomes increasingly important.

A process-driven approach, focused primarily on securing terms and submitting applications, is no longer sufficient in many cases. It can create a false sense of progress, only for issues to emerge later in underwriting when timelines are already under pressure.

The consequences can be significant. We are seeing more transactions where lenders are changed midway through the process, exit strategies come under renewed scrutiny, or delays begin to threaten contractual deadlines. In the worst cases, deals fail altogether.

By contrast, a more advisory-led approach is becoming essential. This means looking beyond headline rates and product availability to assess the likelihood of a successful outcome. Brokers need to understand how lenders respond when market conditions shift, where their genuine appetite lies for more complex transactions, and how much flexibility they are willing to demonstrate when circumstances evolve during the application process.

Perhaps most importantly, brokers must be able to distinguish between a lender that can offer an attractive quote and a lender that is genuinely capable of delivering on it. In today's market, that distinction can be the difference between a transaction completing on time and a transaction not completing at all.

Judgement has become a competitive advantage

In this environment, broker judgement is not simply a value-add; it is fundamental to successful execution.

The role of the broker has evolved beyond sourcing finance and comparing rates. Today, it is about understanding how lenders assess risk, identifying potential obstacles before they arise, and structuring transactions in a way that maximises the likelihood of completion.

That often means challenging assumptions, stress-testing exit strategies and having frank conversations with borrowers about what is realistically achievable. It also requires a deep understanding of lender behaviour, particularly at a time when criteria, appetite and underwriting expectations can shift quickly.

The brokers delivering the best outcomes are those who can balance cost, certainty and speed while keeping sight of the ultimate objective: getting the deal over the line.

This is particularly relevant in bridging finance, where timing is often as critical as the funding itself. A lower rate from a lender that cannot, or ultimately will not, complete the transaction is not a saving. It is a risk that can become increasingly costly as delays mount and opportunities are lost.

Interest rates will always play an important role in property finance. However, as borrower complexity increases and lender scrutiny intensifies, deliverability is becoming the defining factor in transaction success.

For brokers and borrowers alike, that requires a more nuanced approach, one that prioritises judgement, experience and execution alongside pricing.

In today's market, the most important question is no longer, "What is the cheapest rate available?" but "What is most likely to complete?"