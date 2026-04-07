The growing opportunity for brokers with faith-based home finance models

Latest reports that the average price of UK homes has now surpassed £300,000 is daunting news for prospective buyers. The 0.7% month-on-month is strong signal of market resilience, but a stark reminder of the affordability challenges facing those seeking to join the property ladder in 2026.

While Help to Buy schemes are still prevalent across the board, we’re seeing growing frustrations at the lack of financial products that align with individuals’ values and beliefs. No-one should be left to prioritise home ownership over their value system, but yet, for so many, this is still their reality. The Islamic community are amongst those facing this challenge; around 7% of the UK population identifies as Muslim, yet only a very small proportion have been able to access home finance that aligns with their needs.

But now, a new wave of Islamic fintech is disrupting the market, and brokers are starting to integrate their clients’ faith into financial planning thoughtfully and ethically. The increasing availability of Sharia-compliant ('halal') home finance products, where the financing structure avoids conventional interest ('riba') and adheres to Islamic finance principles, is opening new doors for homebuyers to invest in property without compromising on the values or faith.

What’s drawing people to Islamic finance?

New Islamic finance options are becoming a beacon of hope for many home seekers, and interest is rising quickly. The industry now has a CAGR of 11% due to more people exploring Islamic finance than ever before. This is because under certain circumstances, in some profiles, it’s more accessible than conventional products with criteria allowing gifted deposits, and income from up to four applicants being taken into account.

Islamic home finance avoids interest and instead uses a partnership-based structure. The customer and provider buy the property together, and the customer gradually purchases the provider’s share over time. Profit is generated through rent on the portion of the property the homeowner doesn’t own, rather than interest.

How brokers are responding

As demand grows, brokers are increasingly recognising the importance of integrating faith into financial planning in a thoughtful and ethical way. For many, this starts with creating space for open conversations, rather than making assumptions about a client’s priorities.

What really makes a difference is that Islamic providers take the time to work through a case with them and the applicant, looking for ways to make the terms work beyond a tick-list style criterion. Instead of simply relying on scores or rules-based decision-making, brokers find the process far more collaborative, with underwriters often taking a more holistic review within regulatory boundaries. This approach can be particularly valuable when working with clients whose circumstances fall outside traditional lending norms, helping advisers support clients who might otherwise feel locked out of the market.

Greater understanding of these products means the industry is starting to treat faith in much the same way as other values-led considerations. This in turn allows advisers to understand requirements early and recommend suitable options more effectively, helping them build trust with their clients.

Unlocking opportunities across the world

The challenge of aligning faith with finance is not an isolated issue – it’s felt by communities globally. While some regions already have more sophisticated markets, others are starting to follow suit as demand from local buyers increases.

In response to the growing demand, providers have started to build more modern, digital approaches that are closely connected to the needs and expectations of UK customers, instead of being restricted by older, less flexible models. This makes it far easier for brokers to support clients who want an ethical alternative without an added layer of complexity.