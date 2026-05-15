The hidden cost of right-first-time failures

There is a phrase we think the lending industry should use more: right first time.

It means a case arrives with the right information, the right documents and the right checks already complete, so the lender can assess it rather than send it back with questions.

That sounds simple. But across specialist lending, it still does not happen often enough.

Our latest research at Nivo, based on conversations with more than 70 lenders and brokers, found that most firms in the sample are achieving right first time submission rates of 50% or below. In other words, at least one in every two cases needs some kind of correction, clarification or repeat work before it can move forward.

That is a serious problem because the cost of not getting a case right first time is rarely just one missing document or one extra email.

It is the bank statement with a missing page. The payslip that is out of date. The ID document that is unreadable. The application detail that does not match the supporting evidence. The lender query that sends the broker back to the client, before the document has to be collected, checked, resubmitted and reviewed again.

Our research found that a typical secured loan case can generate 15 to 20 message rounds, involve more than five people and require more than five hours of administration on the broker to lender leg alone. Once borrower communication is included, the true admin burden is higher.

For brokers, this becomes a capacity issue quickly. A firm handling 15 cases a month, with five hours of admin on each case, is already committing 75 hours a month to administration before the extra work caused by missing documents, avoidable queries and repeat requests is added in.

If a meaningful proportion of that time is rework, the firm is not just busy. It is busy doing work that should not have been necessary.

For lenders, the impact is just as real. Underwriters and case managers want complete, well-packaged cases that give them what they need to make a decision. When submissions arrive with gaps, teams spend time raising queries, waiting for answers and picking files back up later. That slows service and adds cost.

It can also cause cases to stall or fail to complete. Our research found that between 20% and 50% of cases are stalling or dropping out, and in many cases the issue is not the quality of the deal, but the friction in the process.

If a case fails because the client does not fit the lender's criteria, that is one thing. But if it fails because the process became too slow, too repetitive or too frustrating, it is a problem the industry can do something about.

The answer is to catch issues earlier, and AI agents can do an excellent job at doing this.

At the moment, too many problems are identified after submission, when the lender reviews the case and spots what is missing or wrong. By then, the broker has to reopen the conversation with the client and the case has already lost time.

AI agents can change that by doing more of the gathering, checking and chasing before the case reaches the lender. They can work over email, 24/7, responding instantly, fastidiously following process rules, and guide the client through what is needed, check whether documents are complete and readable, extract information, flag inconsistencies and help package the case properly before it is submitted.

This is workflow AI, not just task AI. The value is not in helping someone draft one message. The value is in taking on the repeated admin loop that stops cases moving: gather, check, chase, then produce a cleaner pack for human review.

Brokers should be advising clients and placing cases. Lenders should be assessing risk and making decisions. Neither side should be spending hours on avoidable document chasing and correction loops.

In early deployments of Nivo's AI agents, we are more than doubling productivity, and seeing reductions of hours of administration per case when AI is applied at the intake and document collection stages.

Right first time is not yet a phrase the whole industry uses every day. But it should be.

It gives brokers and lenders a simple way to talk about one of the biggest problems in origination: too much work is being done more than once.

The firms that improve their right first time rates will not just save admin time. They will complete more of the business already in their pipeline, reduce drop-outs and create more capacity without simply adding more people.

In a market where everyone is looking for growth, the answer is not always more leads, more staff or more systems. Sometimes the biggest opportunity is much simpler: stop doing the same work twice.