The quiet comeback of the first-time buyer

First-time buyers have long been regarded as the lifeblood of the UK housing and mortgage market, and for very good reason. Even against a difficult geopolitical backdrop and ongoing affordability pressures, this is a borrowing cohort that continues to show strong intent to buy. At the same time, lenders and brokers are working closely together to widen access to homeownership through new lending solutions and clear, practical advice.

Recent data shows the impact this combination is having. According to UK Finance’s Q4 Household Finance Review, overall mortgage lending increased by more than 16% during 2025, reaching its highest level since 2021. Early activity was supported by buyers completing ahead of stamp duty changes, while the rest of the year saw lending levels settle slightly above typical market volumes.

Within that activity, first-time buyers played a major role with 391,000 first-time buyer mortgages completed in 2025, up from 332,000 in 2024, highlighting renewed confidence among those looking to purchase their first home. Inevitably, challenges do remain, especially from an affordability perspective with the data showing that first-time buyers are spending around 22.1% of their gross income on initial mortgage payments in the final quarter of 2025.

Additional data from Zoopla backs up the positive first-time buyer trend, suggesting that numbers were around 20% higher across 2025, accounting for 39% of all property purchases. This makes them the largest buyer segment in the market, ahead of existing homeowners using mortgages and well ahead of buy-to-let investors.

Many buyers are adjusting their expectations in response to these conditions. Regional markets are seeing increased attention from first-time buyers as affordability improves outside the most expensive areas. In contrast, buyers in London are often seeking slightly lower priced homes as they balance stamp duty costs and wider household spending.

While activity is strong, further research shows that many potential buyers still underestimate what may be possible.

A study by the Building Societies Association found that 47% of people who want to buy their own home have never spoken to a lender or mortgage adviser about their options. Even among those who have done so previously, 46% have not had a conversation within the last year. As a result, many aspiring homeowners are ruling themselves out before exploring the current range of mortgage solutions.

When survey participants were shown examples of mortgage options requiring smaller deposits, 67% said they could buy sooner than they had previously expected. This highlights the role of first-time buyer schemes, both government and lender-backed, and professional advice.

Product innovation is a key factor in supporting first-time buyer activity. Across the market, lenders have expanded the range of options available to those entering the housing market, helping address common barriers such as deposit size, borrowing capacity and affordability.

Higher loan-to-value lending and more flexible criteria are giving buyers more ways to move forward with their plans, allowing many to step onto the property ladder earlier than they may have expected.

Barclays data published in December 2025 illustrates this shift. This outlined that 22% of first-time buyers purchased with deposits below £20,000, compared with 13% the year before. At the same time, the average deposit size fell by 14% year on year, while 44% of buyers selected mortgages with loan-to-value ratios between 85% and 90%, up from 41% previously.

These trends suggest that smaller deposits and higher loan-to-value lending are helping more buyers secure their first home.

Products including some degree of family support are also playing an increasingly prominent role. Options such as Mortgage Boost, which allows family members to support affordability without gifting funds, and Springboard Mortgage, which enables savings from supporters to act as security, provide additional routes into the market for buyers who may otherwise struggle to meet traditional deposit requirements.

Alongside these product developments, lenders are continuing to improve systems and processes to make applications simpler and more efficient for brokers and their clients.

It’s fair to say that first-time buyers are also approaching the market differently than previous generations. Many begin their research online and often engage with financial information through digital channels before speaking to an adviser. While information is easier to access than ever before, turning that information into a workable purchase plan still requires expert guidance to help borrowers overcome affordability concerns and source the most suitable borrowing options based on their circumstances.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the first-time buyer market remains encouraging.

Demand is clearly there, even in a more uncertain economic climate. Lenders are continuing to refine products to address affordability pressures, giving advisers more ways to support clients who want to buy.

When lenders and advisers work closely together, more buyers can move from aspiration to action. In doing so, brokers will continue to play a central role in helping more people onto the property ladder while keeping the housing market moving.