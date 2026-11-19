There are times when working in the mortgage market feels like a constant exercise in trying to keep up, and I think it would be fair to say much of 2026 has fallen into that category, particularly over the past eight or so months when pricing conditions have been changing with such speed.

One week, lenders like ourselves are in a position to reduce rates, improve our competitiveness and hopefully generate some much-needed momentum, while the next we are looking at rising swap rates, reviewing funding costs and considering whether those reductions can realistically be maintained for any length of time.

November has provided a particularly good example of just how quickly circumstances can change, and I suspect there are plenty of lenders and advisers who would welcome a period when the market becomes a little more predictable. I wish I could be confident we will get it over the next couple of months; I’m afraid I’m not.

No lender is an island

Our own situation is a case in point; in the second week of November, we were able to announce reductions of 20 basis points across our five-year fixed-rate products with 3% and 5% fees, which was clearly positive news for us, advisers and their landlord borrower clients.

However, over the following weekend, swap rates moved upwards again, and having reviewed our own funding position and the competition in our product sectors, we had to reverse those cuts.

There is sometimes an assumption that lenders, like ourselves, who do not source our funding directly from the money markets, might be insulated from these movements. However, the reality is that no lender operates in isolation.

Even where your funding model is different, you are still competing against lenders whose pricing is directly influenced by swap rates, and their decisions inevitably affect the market in which everyone else operates.

We therefore have to consider our own funding and costs, what our competitors are doing, the products advisers and borrowers need, and whether maintaining particular rates remains commercially sustainable.

The consequences for advisers

Of course, while we are working through these decisions, it is advisers and their clients who frequently have to deal with the practical consequences, and I think that is something we should acknowledge here.

A product withdrawal or rate increase is not simply a change to a pricing sheet, because behind every application there may be an adviser who has spent considerable time researching the market, assessing affordability, discussing options and helping a client reach a decision.

When rates change, some of that work may have to be revisited, affordability calculations may need to be checked again, and conversations that advisers had thought to be concluded may have to start all over again.

There is also the pressure of trying to put that application in before a product is withdrawn, often at relatively short notice, which can mean working into the evening or rearranging other commitments to ensure clients do not miss out.

I understand how frustrating and exhausting that can be, particularly over a long period of time and especially when advisers have already put significant time into finding the right solution. There has inevitably been, and continues to be, an impact on workload and work/life balance.

It is not an ideal situation for anyone involved, and all I can say is that we do not underestimate the additional pressure these changes place on intermediary businesses.

Giving advisers as much notice as possible

From our perspective - and again, I appreciate there will be some pushback against me even writing this - we do work to provide as much notice as possible whenever changes are required, because we recognise how important that time can be for advisers managing existing applications and communicating with their clients.

However, when market conditions move as quickly as they have throughout 2026, there will inevitably be occasions when the time available is considerably shorter than any of us would like.

Ideally, we would introduce highly competitive products and be able to leave them available for a sustained period of time, giving advisers confidence that the options they are recommending will remain in place while clients consider their decisions.

Unfortunately, that has become increasingly difficult in a market where the pricing decisions made one week can be overtaken by events just a day or two later.

Looking for greater stability

None of this means we should stop looking for opportunities to improve our proposition, and we certainly have no intention of doing so at Fleet.

Alongside our recent pricing reductions, we have continued to introduce new products and make changes to our lending criteria, because there are still opportunities to support advisers and landlords even when the wider pricing environment is difficult.

What I hope we see as we move towards the end of the year, and particularly into 2027, is a period of greater stability which allows lenders to maintain competitive pricing for longer and gives advisers more certainty when discussing options with their clients.

That, I’m afraid, is at the moment very much a hope rather than an expectation; in fact, if I’m being honest, the short-term outlook looks just as changeable as it has been throughout most of the year. Possibly even more so.

What we will seek to do during this period is continue to be responsive, communicate as clearly and as early as circumstances allow, and recognise every pricing decision has consequences well beyond us making it.

I know the frustration advisers feel when rates change at short notice, and while I cannot promise that further changes will not be necessary, I can promise that we understand the pressures involved and will continue doing everything reasonably possible to minimise them.