The triple lock debate is back and avoiding it won’t make the problem go away

The triple lock is in the headlines.

For years, the policy has been treated as politically untouchable. Upsetting 13.2 million pensioners by removing or altering the triple lock is by no means politically savvy. But there is now a growing sense its current form may not be sustainable.

This isn’t because it has failed. Quite the opposite.

The triple lock was introduced to tackle the very real problem of pension poverty. In those terms, it has made a meaningful difference. The value of the state pension has risen 34% in the last five years. For many retirees, this has provided a more stable financial foundation than was previously the case.

But it is possible for a policy designed to fix one problem to create a new one.

The UK is now operating in a period of significant fiscal constraint, with an ageing population and rising demand on public spending. Meanwhile, pensioner spending is the biggest item in the social security budget and accounted for more than 48% of the total in 2023-24. Against such a backdrop, a universal mechanism like this is bound to come under scrutiny. Many are arguing the balance has shifted too far – that the triple lock is now delivering increases that benefit all pensioners, including those who are relatively financially secure, while the cost is passed on to a younger working population facing its own financial challenges.

There is a degree of truth to this.

Younger generations today are navigating a very different economic reality to those who have already retired. Higher housing costs, less generous workplace pensions and greater levels of debt all shape their financial outlook. At the same time, many current retirees have benefited from decades of house price growth, more stable employment patterns and, in some cases, generous final salary pensions.

Framed in such terms, the debate becomes less about whether pensioners should be supported, and more about how support is distributed. And this is where the picture becomes more complex.

Because while some retirees are asset-rich and financially comfortable, plenty are not. Analysis of ONS data by Just Group found that over 1.2 million UK households are largely dependent on the state pension. This is a significant number for whom the state pension is not just helpful, but essential. Any move to remove the triple lock entirely therefore runs into an immediate challenge. How to reduce cost without increasing hardship?

Recent experiences show how difficult striking this balance can be. Changes to the winter fuel payment have demonstrated that adjustments to universal support can be politically contentious. Yet doing nothing is also a choice – one that becomes harder to justify as fiscal pressures mount.

So, perhaps the movement is towards a targeted system. But then how do those with greater means maintain their standard of living if the pace of state support starts to slow? For many, the answer may lie in an asset that has been consistently underused: housing wealth.

The scale of that opportunity is significant. Research from Fairer Finance suggests that by 2040, 51% of households could benefit from accessing housing wealth to support their retirement – and that homeowners over age 60 could be unlocking £23 billion of housing wealth, in today’s money, every year by 2040 to support their retirement. And, of course, later life lending is already playing a growing role, with billions released each year to help manage later life finances.

This is hardly surprising, as homeowners in the UK already own more housing wealth than pension wealth.

This is not about replacing the state pension, nor is it about positioning any single product as an outright solution. But it does point to a shift in how retirement maybe funded.

For decades, the focus has been heavily weighted towards pensions but that needs to evolve into a more balanced, multi-asset approach, possibly similar to Australia where investments and property are already part of the retirement conversation.

Later life lending, including equity release, has a role to play within that mix for some homeowners.

If policymakers move towards moderating the growth of universal benefits for those who are better off, then enabling people to draw on their own assets becomes part of the solution.

That creates space for a more targeted system. One where public resource can be directed towards those most in need, while those with additional assets have alternative ways to support themselves.

There is no perfect solution so, for now, a pragmatic approach will have to do.

The triple lock has served an important purpose, and any changes to it must be handled carefully. But the conversation is shifting.

The challenge now is not simply whether the system should change, but how to build something sustainable and fair across generations.

That likely means accepting that retirement funding in the future will rely on more than one source.