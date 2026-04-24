Why first-time buyers shouldn’t give up after a ‘no’

For many first-time buyers, the journey to home ownership begins with a degree of uncertainty. Recent research from West Brom Building Society points to a widening confidence gap, a disconnect between strong demand to buy and a lack of clarity about how the mortgage process works, what lenders look for, and how individual circumstances are assessed.

The Society’s research, which surveyed first-time buyers who’d taken out a mortgage with us, found that around a third felt nervous before applying (36%), nearly a third felt overwhelmed (32%), and almost half admitted they didn’t fully understand the mortgage process (44%).

This helps explain why confidence can become a barrier. In a criteria driven market, early setbacks are not unusual. But what is striking is how often an initial “no” is interpreted as the end of the road, long before buyers have explored the full range of options available across the market.

Across the sector, advisers and lenders continue to encounter creditworthy borrowers who’ve been declined or told their options are limited, only to progress successfully after receiving further guidance. In many cases, the issue is not affordability, but incomplete information, a misinterpretation of criteria, or a lack of full case assessment.

One recent example involved a couple who’d been advised twice that securing a mortgage would be difficult or would require a significantly higher rate. Unsurprisingly, their confidence took a hit. However, a deeper case review, including a closer look at income structure, employment progression and supporting documentation, revealed a much clearer picture. With the right assessment, they were able to proceed with a suitable solution.

Examples like this highlight an important reality: outcomes in today’s market are rarely binary. Early assumptions, especially when based on incomplete assessments, can lead customers to step away prematurely.

A widening advice gap?

The mortgage landscape has evolved significantly over the past decade. While affordability rules tightened historically, many lenders are now adjusting their models, broadening income types, increasing LTI ratios and reducing stress rates, to help more borrowers navigate the current environment. At the same time, criteria have become increasingly complex, and customers are often approaching the process armed with information from social media, online forums and informal networks, where accuracy can be variable. The result is an emerging advice gap.

Some customers assume that a single rejection applies across the entire market. Others believe their income profile automatically disqualifies them, that shared ownership is out of reach, or that a decision in principle (DIP) is optional or carries little weight.

In reality, mortgage lending is highly complex. Small differences in deposit level, employment pattern, credit history or property type can materially change the outcome between lenders. This is where high quality advice continues to demonstrate its value.

A key part of building confidence is earlier and clearer education, especially around the DIP. Despite being a crucial early step in the journey, it remains poorly understood by many first time buyers. A DIP is not a guarantee, but it is a valuable diagnostic tool, helping identify potential issues early, setting realistic expectations and enabling a more confident search for a first home.

Handled well, the DIP conversation gives buyers a clearer sense of borrowing potential, documentation requirements and any factors they may need to address before proceeding. Even where challenges arise, constructive guidance can prevent people from disengaging altogether.

Looking beyond surface-level assessments

Digitisation has brought significant efficiencies to the mortgage journey, but taking a rounded, human view of customer circumstances remains essential, particularly for first time buyers whose financial profiles may be less straightforward.

A manual review, where appropriate, allows lenders and advisers to consider the full context: variable income patterns, recent career changes, spending behaviours, property characteristics and shared ownership structures. This helps ensure creditworthy customers are not inadvertently excluded due to overly simplified or automated assessments.

Rebuilding buyer confidence is therefore crucial. When it weakens, the sector risks losing otherwise viable borrowers before they have fully explored their options. But confidence can be restored quickly when buyers receive clear, knowledgeable guidance and many describe a single well informed conversation as the moment the entire process starts to make sense.

For lenders and intermediaries, the opportunity is clear. Prioritise communication that is concise, jargon free and rooted in practical support. For buyers, understanding that every case is different, and that a lender’s initial decision is not always definitive, it can make the difference between stepping back and moving forward.

The message to customers is simple. An initial setback does not define the outcome. With the right advice, information and support, many first-time buyers may be closer to home ownership than they realise.