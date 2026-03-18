What lenders really look for when underwriting a refurbishment case

Refurbishment continues to be one of the strongest opportunities in the specialist property market. For many investors, it remains the most direct way to add value, improve rental income and reposition an asset within a relatively short timeframe. From light upgrades through to more involved works, refurbishment finance plays a key role in helping borrowers act quickly and make the most of stock that needs improvement.

For brokers, refurbishment cases are also a chance to demonstrate real value. These transactions often require speed, clarity and close coordination between all parties. When a case is packaged well, refurbishment loans can move efficiently from application to completion, allowing clients to secure properties and deliver uplift without unnecessary delay.

That said, refurbishment proposals still need to be presented with care. Underwriters are not simply assessing the property itself, but whether the borrower can deliver the project on time, within budget and with a clear route to exit. The strongest cases are those where brokers and lenders work closely together from the outset, ensuring that the detail supports a confident credit decision.

The starting point is always the schedule of works. A high-level description is rarely enough. Underwriters want to see a clear breakdown of what is being done, how long it will take and how much it will cost. If the works are cosmetic, that should be obvious from the paperwork. If structural changes are involved, that needs to be fully explained from the outset.

One of the most common reasons refurbishment cases stall is because the costings do not stand up to scrutiny. If labour and materials are priced too optimistically, or contingencies are thin, it raises questions about whether the borrower can complete the works within budget. In a market where construction costs have risen in recent years, lenders are alert to underestimation. A well-prepared case will show not just the headline figure, but how that figure has been built and what buffer exists if costs move.

Experience is another key factor. A borrower who has successfully completed similar projects in the past will always be viewed more favourably than someone attempting their first refurbishment with no track record. That does not mean first-time investors cannot secure funding, but it does mean the broker needs to present the case differently. Evidence of professional support, such as contractors, project managers or architects, can help demonstrate that the borrower is not operating in isolation.

Valuation is equally important. Refurbishment cases rely heavily on the uplift in value once works are complete. Underwriters will examine both the current value and the projected value after works. If the uplift appears ambitious when compared with local comparables, that will trigger questions. Brokers can strengthen a case by stress-testing the exit assumptions before submission. If the plan is to refinance onto buy-to-let, do the rental figures support that? If the plan is to sell, is there real demand for that property type in that location?

Exit clarity is often where strong cases separate themselves from weaker ones. Lenders need to understand not only how the borrower intends to exit, but how realistic that strategy is in current conditions. If the exit is dependent on achieving a premium resale value within a tight timeframe, that will require evidence. If refinancing is the route, the borrower’s income, credit profile and portfolio position will all come under review.

This is where the relationship between broker and lender makes all the difference and early dialogue can prevent wasted time. Speaking to a business development manager before submission, outlining the scope of works and discussing any complexities, helps establish whether the case fits appetite. It also allows the broker to address potential issues before they reach underwriting.

Transparency is critical. It can be tempting to downplay complications in the hope of smoothing the path to approval. In reality, surprises create delay. If there are title quirks, unusual construction types or borrower credit blips, these are better addressed from the start. Lenders are far more comfortable with known risk than hidden risk.

Documentation speed also plays a part. Refurbishment opportunities can move quickly, particularly where a borrower is seeking to secure a property below market value. A broker who has gathered identification, asset and liability statements, proof of deposit and a detailed works schedule at the outset will always place their client in a stronger position than one assembling paperwork reactively.

Ultimately, underwriting a refurbishment case is about assessing whether the borrower can deliver the project on time, on budget and with a credible exit. When brokers and lenders work collaboratively, sharing information openly and early, that assessment becomes smoother and more predictable.

Refurbishment remains an active and important part of the specialist lending market. Demand for improved rental stock and value-add opportunities has not disappeared. But in a market where cost control and exit certainty matter more than ever, careful preparation is what turns a viable refurbishment idea into a funded project.