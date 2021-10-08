“What makes you think you can do this?”

These were the words uttered to us as we set off on our journey to the notoriously male-dominated world of specialist finance.

Well, what made us think we could do this was approximately 10 cobras in an Indian restaurant!

All joking aside we were two Mums living an unfulfilled professional life. We were always putting everyone else first and making a lot of money for other companies. In truth, we didn’t know we could do it but those words spurred us on to ensure we would do it or die trying!

Far from a glamourous beginning with an all singing and all dancing office, complete with Nespresso machine we became infamously known as the “2 girls in a shed!”

“The shed” we refer to was a wooden annexe on the side of Sarah’s mum and Dads house. It was complete with 2 desks, a printer and a Calor gas heater. It didn’t look much to the outside world but we couldn't have been prouder or more excited.

It was a more challenging beginning than we had anticipated. Sadly we found that allegiances amongst some men in the industry meant that promises that had been made to us regarding setting up agencies were broken.

We picked ourselves up, got on our trainers and prepared to leap over every hurdle put in our way, of which there were many! Amongst the hurdles, however, there were some fantastic highs:

Our first ever payout

Meeting brokers and building lasting relationships, taking a chance on the new girls in town to refer their business to.

Taking on our 1st employee

Moving into our very own office

Our 1st anniversary

Evolving from a second charge broker into a specialist finance brokerage after quickly realising we needed to be versatile.

Learning and getting a panel together for bridging, 1st charges, insurances and ensuring we offered a varied product offering.

This last point absolutely saved us…..

Covid 19, the 10-foot hurdle we didn’t see coming!

Blissfully unaware of what was about to come we had upgraded again into a bigger office to accommodate our expansion and hired more staff. We were growing and expanding at a nice pace, everything seemed to be falling into place. Suddenly we found ourselves in our pj’s, at home, attempting to save our business whilst simultaneously home-schooling our 2 boys (each!) staff were all furloughed, crying over facetime after being apart for the first time since setting up and facing the fear of the unknown.

It was hard, there is no other way to describe it, but we had to fight. We couldn’t let this defeat us, this was never in the disaster recovery plan!

Being versatile in our product offering as we said before absolutely saved us at this time. We hustled for every single piece of business we could lay our hands on. We worked day and night and slowly but surely we then found ourselves in a strange position that we were able to expand further.

We went back to the office as soon as Boris gave us the first chance, we got new contracts, hired more staff and dare we say we actually thrived through our sheer tenacity to survive. Even at our lowest points personally, not to go into too much detail but that year was the worst of our lives. Nicola’s ex-husband and father to her two children was sadly diagnosed with the late stages of an aggressive bone cancer, he contracted covid which caused him to lose his battle and he died.

Sarah’s family suffered losses of multiple family members in heartbreaking circumstances as we went into lockdown. Needless to say, we had some extremely dark days.

Whilst we don’t want to dwell on the dark times, it's important to remember that these days aren’t what defined us at this time and we got through it. A wise person told us that there are wonderful moments in each day, this is absolutely true. By staying positive and believing in yourself and the team around you, you can get through anything.

We are seemingly coming back to some kind of normality. The industry golf days seem to be back on now………phew! Our pink golf socks are at the ready but our invite does seem to be lost in the post, lol!

We’ve come a long way. The fight is not yet over and we face new challenges every day, but if you were to ask us, 3 years down the line, “what makes you think that you can do this?” we would say……… “we are”