What’s really driving growth in the second charge market?

Recent commentary across the mortgage industry has suggested that growth in second charge lending is being fuelled primarily by borrowers trapped on long-term fixed rates. While that narrative held true through the height of the rate shock in 2023 and early 2024, that wave of demand is now beginning to taper off, raising the question of what is really driving growth in today’s second charge market.

As the Bank of England base rate stabilises and borrowers adjust to a higher-rate environment, the “forced demand” that once came from customers exiting ultra-low fixed deals is beginning to fade. The sharp spikes in refinancing pressure seen over the last two years are now levelling off, as illustrated by the trajectory of the base rate since 2020. With fewer borrowers experiencing sudden payment shocks, the second charge market is evolving, and fast.

So, what is really driving growth right now?

The first and most consistent factor is debt consolidation. While this is not new, it becomes significantly more prominent during periods of financial strain. The ongoing cost-of-living pressures are pushing more consumers to actively seek ways to reduce monthly outgoings. Second charge mortgages provide a practical solution, allowing borrowers to consolidate unsecured debt without disturbing a competitively priced first charge mortgage.

Secondly, borrower behaviour is playing a growing role. In an increasingly time-poor environment, many customers are opting for quick product transfers with their existing lender. While convenient, these decisions are often made without fully considering future borrowing needs. It is becoming increasingly common to see borrowers return just 12–24 months after fixing, looking to raise additional capital — at which point a second charge becomes the most viable and cost-effective option.

Another key driver is awareness. The second charge market is no longer misunderstood in the way it once was. Education and visibility have improved significantly, and this is being reinforced by wider industry activity. Mainstream platforms such as ClearScore are bringing second charge options directly to consumers, while major broker networks like Mortgage Advice Bureau and Pivotal Growth have invested in the space through acquisitions. At the same time, high-profile lenders such as Admiral entering the market have further legitimised the sector.

Notably, the direction of travel is not one-way. Intelligent Lending, part of the Ocean Group, originally established as a second charge broker, expanded its reach with the acquisition of TotallyMoney, highlighting the growing strategic importance of consumer credit ecosystems and the role second charges play within them.

Finally, the current interest rate environment is creating a compelling case for second charges. With ongoing uncertainty around future rate movements, many borrowers are reluctant to remortgage and lock into a new first charge deal at today’s rates. For those who need to raise capital, second charge mortgages offer a flexible alternative — often with no early repayment charges — allowing borrowers to meet immediate financial needs without compromising their longer-term mortgage position.

While long-term fixed rates undoubtedly drove activity in recent years, that ‘gift’ to the second charge market is coming to an end. What we’re seeing now is a more sustainable and arguably healthier set of drivers, rooted in real consumer need, greater awareness, and smarter financial planning.

As the market continues to mature, second charge lending is increasingly being recognised not as a niche product, but as a mainstream, strategic solution within the wider mortgage landscape.