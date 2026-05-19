Why calm heads still matter in noisy markets

Over the past few weeks alone we have seen UK inflation edge upwards again, the Bank of England continue to hold Base Rate, GDP figures come in stronger than many expected, and as I write further - and growing - political instability within the Labour Government as Wes Streeting announces his resignation which is almost inevitably going to trigger a leadership election and most probably a change of Prime Minister.

Add to this the continued geopolitical tension in the Middle East with a fragile ceasefire between Iran and US/Israel still holding. Taken individually, each of those developments would generate uncertainty across financial markets. Taken together, they create exactly the sort of environment that can make advisers, lenders and consumers feel as though the market is moving in several different directions at once.

The challenge at the moment is not a lack of information. In truth, there is almost too much information, too much commentary and too much noise. One day the market is being told inflationary pressures remain stubborn and rates may stay higher for longer. The next, stronger GDP data prompts renewed confidence about economic resilience. Both of course can be right.

Political uncertainty then enters the conversation and suddenly sentiment shifts again. Add global instability into the mix, particularly events in the Middle East which inevitably feed into energy prices, inflation expectations and wider market confidence, and it becomes very easy for all of us to lose a little perspective.

Keeping perspective in uncertain conditions

This is exactly why calm heads matter.

One thing experience teaches you in this market is that it is never as good as you think it is, but it is never as bad as you think it is either. Markets move in cycles, confidence moves in cycles and sentiment can change very quickly depending on the latest headline. If we spend all our time reacting emotionally to every short-term movement, then we risk losing sight of the things that actually build strong businesses over the long term.

From my perspective, advisers today are actually in a far more resilient position than they were five or 10 years ago. That does not mean conditions are easy, because clearly they are not, particularly in parts of the purchase market where activity levels remain subdued and consumers are understandably cautious. However, many firms have adapted their businesses well over recent years. They have become leaner operationally, more disciplined commercially and much better at understanding the long-term value of client relationships rather than simply chasing transaction volumes.

Staying close to clients matters more than ever

The firms that tend to come through uncertain periods in the strongest position are usually the ones that stay closest to their customers. They understand opportunities do not disappear altogether during difficult periods, they simply change shape. Retention activity becomes more important, protection conversations become more important and ongoing advice becomes more important because clients need reassurance and clarity when the wider environment feels uncertain.

At Paradigm, we have spent a long time encouraging advisers to focus on exactly those areas because there is genuine long-term value in maintaining close client relationships rather than constantly chasing the next opportunity.

There can sometimes be a temptation during uncertain periods to pursue activities outside your core proposition simply because they appear commercially attractive in the short term. In my experience, that rarely delivers sustainable value. Good businesses generally stick to their knitting, focus on what they do well and avoid being distracted by every new trend or supposed opportunity that appears during volatile periods.

Technology should support stability, not panic

That same principle applies to technology and AI as well. There is understandably huge excitement around AI across financial services (and indeed all sectors) at the moment and there is no doubt the pace of change is extraordinary.

We are already seeing practical examples of tools being developed internally which can improve efficiency, support compliance processes and reduce administrative burdens for advisers. Those developments are important and firms absolutely need to understand where technology can improve outcomes for both advisers and clients.

However, technology should support stability and efficiency rather than create panic or distraction. The advisers who will benefit most from these developments are unlikely to be the ones chasing every new tool or headline. They will be the firms taking a measured approach, looking carefully at where technology genuinely improves client outcomes and operational resilience.

Calm businesses tend to endure

That broader theme probably sums up the market as a whole at present. There will of course continue to be political noise, economic volatility and global uncertainty over the months ahead. Markets will continue to react sharply to data releases, political developments and international events. Some headlines will suggest confidence, others will suggest caution and there will undoubtedly be periods where sentiment swings quickly from one direction to another.

But throughout all of that, the fundamentals of good advice businesses remain remarkably consistent. Stay close to your clients. Focus on long-term relationships. Be efficient in what you do. Avoid pursuing lost causes. Keep perspective.

Because while markets may become noisy, calm businesses tend to endure.