Artificial intelligence is becoming embedded in mortgage broking, streamlining everything from document processing and lender criteria searches to case management and customer communications.

The benefits extend beyond efficiency. By reducing the administrative burden, AI can free brokers to focus on understanding customers’ circumstances and delivering informed advice. But as its role evolves from supporting routine tasks to influencing recommendations and decisions, effective oversight becomes more pressing.

The regulatory position is clear, technology may change how advice businesses operate, but it does not change accountability. Financial organisations remain responsible for meeting their obligations and delivering good customer outcomes, irrespective of the systems they use or the suppliers behind them.

For most intermediaries, adoption is likely to happen incrementally, through AI capabilities incorporated into existing software rather than systems developed in-house. That makes understanding suppliers’ technology and its limitations especially important.

A Bank of England and FCA 2024 survey revealed the extent of AI use across the financial services sector, as 75% of companies were already using AI, with a further 10% planning to adopt it before 2027.

The survey also found that 55% of reported use cases involved some degree of automated decision-making, although only 2% were fully autonomous. These sector-wide findings are not a measure of adoption among mortgage intermediaries, but they highlight questions brokers should be asking as AI becomes more prevalent in the systems they use.

Crucially, there is a difference between technology that assists with administration, informs recommendations and acts with limited human intervention. These are practical distinctions, not formal FCA classifications. A tool that summarises a document does not necessarily require the same controls as one that influences a customer's mortgage options.

The FCA has a principles-based approach which, rather than establishing a separate AI-specific rulebook, has emphasised applying existing requirements, including Consumer Duty and governance and accountability obligations. The central issue is not the technology's sophistication, but whether firms can demonstrate that its use is controlled and delivers appropriate outcomes.

An FCA report published in October 2026, 'AI in financial services: good practice and areas for improvement', reinforces the importance of defining the customer need, testing performance, establishing appropriate human escalation points and monitoring outcomes after deployment.

For brokers, the implications are tangible. An inaccurate summary of a customer’s finances, an overlooked vulnerability or a recommendation that cannot be adequately explained could undermine the quality of advice. Nor does a human approval step provide meaningful protection if the adviser cannot assess or challenge the output.

Data protection demands equal attention. Mortgage applications contain extensive personal and financial information. Firms should understand how an AI provider processes that data, where it is stored, who can access it and whether it may be retained or used to train models. The Information Commissioner’s Office makes clear that using a third-party provider does not remove an organisation’s responsibility for protecting personal information.

Effective oversight need not require elaborate governance structures, particularly for smaller firms. A sensible starting point is to establish which AI tools are in use, what they are intended to do, what information they access and who is responsible for overseeing them. From there, firms can apply safeguards proportionate to the risks.

The international standard for AI management systems, ISO/IEC 42001, provides a framework for identifying risks, assigning responsibilities and monitoring AI use. Its value lies in helping organisations take a structured approach without turning governance into an obstacle to innovation.

Good governance should make it easier to adopt suitable technology with confidence, while subjecting higher-impact applications to closer scrutiny.

Suppliers have a part to play, too. As AI becomes embedded in intermediary platforms, brokers will increasingly need technology that is transparent, reliable and designed to support meaningful oversight. The ability to understand, verify and challenge outputs should be integral to the product, not an afterthought.

The real test of AI's contribution to mortgage broking is whether it improves the efficiency, consistency and quality of service customers receive.

Financial institutions best placed to benefit will understand where AI can assist, where it can inform decisions and where human judgement is still needed. The opportunity available with artificial intelligence is to build a more effective advice business without weakening the accountability on which customer trust depends.