For mortgage brokers, delays, duplicated checks and last minute surprises are familiar frustrations of the homebuying process. But a major programme of reform could fundamentally change how property transactions work, with the potential to make the mortgage journey faster, more reliable and considerably less stressful for everyone involved.

At the centre of that work is the Open Property Data Association (OPDA), a not-for-profit trade association working with government and industry to establish common standards for accessing and sharing property information.

Its chair, Maria Harris, believes the changes could be among the most significant the mortgage market has seen in decades.

“The whole process is basically back to front and way more difficult and stressful than it needs to be,” she explains.

“Too much of the material information that affects buying decisions, mortgage advice, and the end-to-end transaction isn't available until too late in the journey and is repeated multiple times.”

The problem is familiar to advisers. Information about a property can emerge well into the mortgage application or conveyancing process, potentially affecting lending decisions, delaying offers or even causing transactions to collapse.

Meanwhile, different parties repeatedly request and verify the same information, creating additional work for brokers, lenders, conveyancers and their customers.

OPDA wants to address these problems by fundamentally changing when and how property data becomes available.

Turning the process around

Harris describes smart property data as a concept similar to Open Banking, but applied to the property and mortgage markets.

Rather than collecting information separately at different stages of a transaction, the aim is to make verified property information available from the outset, with customers able to authorise its secure sharing between the professionals involved.

This could include information from HM Land Registry, local authorities, environmental searches and other relevant sources, accessed through common data standards and supported by a framework governing trust, security and permissions.

Under this model, much of the information needed to assess a property would already be available before it was listed for sale.

For mortgage advisers, Harris believes this would have significant implications for the quality and efficiency of the advice process – she says, “Without being melodramatic, this is the biggest change we'll have made to the mortgage and homebuying journey in decades.”

With access to verified property information much earlier, brokers could assess suitability and potential lending issues with greater certainty, reducing the likelihood of problems emerging after an application has been submitted.

Mortgage sourcing could also become more sophisticated, using detailed property information alongside customers' financial circumstances to support more accurate recommendations.

Harris believes this would have benefits throughout the transaction, from the initial advice and application through to valuation, mortgage offer and completion.

And while the vision is ambitious, some firms are already demonstrating what could be possible.

According to OPDA, live trials involving its members have reported a 43% reduction in transaction fall throughs, alongside significant reductions in manual administration, valuation queries and time spent chasing updates.

Some transactions have also progressed from offer accepted to exchange of contracts in as little as 15 days.

These are early results from participating firms rather than outcomes across the wider market, but Harris believes they demonstrate the potential benefits of adopting common standards.

Reform gathers momentum

The government has also committed to substantial changes to the homebuying process.

Its June 2026 reform roadmap sets out plans for more property information to be provided upfront, greater use of digital property packs and the introduction of standards to support secure data sharing.

The Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 also provides powers that could support the introduction of smart data schemes, with further consultation on how such a scheme could operate in the property sector expected in 2027.

OPDA is closely involved in the work through the Digital Property Market Steering Group, which brings together government and industry representatives to coordinate the digital transformation of property transactions.

Harris says the association's members have played an important role in demonstrating how the proposed reforms could work in practice, developing standards, testing them within existing systems and providing evidence to support wider adoption.

Although the government's programme will be delivered in stages, with further legislation required for some measures, Harris argues that firms should not regard reform as something they can leave until mandatory requirements are introduced.

Indeed, she believes the benefits of improving how property data is shared extend considerably beyond individual transactions.

Government commissioned economic modelling suggests a comprehensive smart data scheme for homebuying could generate £28.7bn in net social value between 2028 and 2043, depending on implementation.

For mortgage intermediaries, Harris argues that the commercial case is equally compelling.

Reducing delays and failed transactions could improve pipeline conversion, reduce wasted administration and help firms receive payment sooner, while enabling advisers to spend more time supporting their customers.

And there is a clear consumer demand for change.

OPDA's research involving approximately 5,000 home movers found that 66% had been so frustrated by the experience that they were reluctant to move again.

For Harris, improving confidence in the transaction process could have wider implications for activity across the housing market.

What is holding the industry back?

Despite the progress, significant challenges remain.

The property market involves a complex network of lenders, brokers, estate agents, conveyancers, technology providers, regulators and public bodies, many operating with different systems and levels of digital capability.

Getting them to adopt common data standards and processes will require considerable coordination.

Harris also believes the industry's digital maturity is not yet where it needs to be, particularly when compared with other sectors where consumers routinely expect information and services to be accessible through connected digital platforms.

While legislation and government action will be important, she argues that industry participation will be equally critical.

“There's a complex ecosystem of regulators, policy makers, industry participants, data and solution providers who need to play their part in shaping and delivering these changes,” she says.

The challenge, she believes, is ensuring that firms understand the changes and begin preparing before new requirements take effect.

What should mortgage brokers do now?

For advisers wondering what this means for their businesses today, Harris's message is to start engaging with the changes rather than waiting for them to arrive.

OPDA's standards and data models are published under an open source licence, meaning businesses can access and use them without needing to become paying members.

For larger brokerages with their own technology teams, this creates an opportunity to explore how smart property data could be incorporated into existing systems.

For firms relying on external technology providers, Harris recommends asking what those suppliers are doing to prepare.

"For firms who use systems provided by a third party, start banging on their door and asking when they are implementing digital property, Smart Data and Trust Framework standards into their solutions," she says.

She also wants brokers to understand the basics of smart property data so they can explain the benefits to customers and recognise how the mortgage journey is likely to evolve.

OPDA and the Digital Property Market Steering Group have developed short explainer videos to help consumers and industry professionals understand the changes, alongside more detailed technical guidance for firms looking to get involved.

Above all, Harris stresses that reform cannot be delivered by government, technology providers or trade associations alone.

“OPDA's work and mission is grounded in collaboration so come and talk to us!”

For brokers, the message is that the future of mortgage advice will be shaped not only by changes to lending criteria, regulation and customer expectations, but also by how effectively the industry can access and use the information underpinning every property transaction.

And while the transition will take time, the opportunity to begin preparing is already here.

Find out more: Mortgage professionals can watch the Digital Property Market Steering Group's short explainer video, explore OPDA's introduction to smart property data, or access further information about the Smart Property Data Trust Framework.