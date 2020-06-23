FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
100 new advisers join Openwork in lockdown

Rozi Jones
|
23rd June 2020
"We have in the last 100 days been able to quickly mobilise our entire network to ensure that advisers were able to more effectively overcome the challenges"

Adviser numbers at Openwork have grown to 4,000 in June, after 100 new advisers joined during the lockdown period.

69 new candidates have joined Openwork’s Academy programme and its Coronavirus Portal, launched in March, has attracted around 8,000 total visits in the last 100 days.

The Portal provides updates to advisers on Government guidance for businesses, support on advising clients remotely, tips for advising existing, new and vulnerable clients, as well as market updates and advice around remote working.

Philip Howell, chief executive of Openwork, said: “Thanks to tireless and determined efforts of everyone at Openwork, we have in the last 100 days been able to quickly mobilise our entire network to ensure that advisers were able to more effectively overcome the challenges and, at the same time, maintain and increase dialogue with clients.

“The threat remains but as lockdown measures are slowly eased across the UK, it is important that we not only reflect on the past 100 days but also begin to look forward, ensuring that we can continue to work together to support clients up and down the country who continue to rely on the support, guidance and reassurance of the very personal and expert advice that characterises our business.”

