2020 Financial Reporter Awards finalists revealed

"Hard work does not go unrecognised and we're proud to be shining a light on those who deserve it most."

Financial Reporter is delighted to announce the finalists of its 2020 Awards, which saw over 9,000 votes cast by the intermediary community despite the changes to working life amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now in its eleventh year, the Financial Reporter Awards has once again given intermediaries the chance to vote for whoever they believe deserves to win.

To view all the finalists for the 2020 Financial Reporter Awards, click here.

Amid the ongoing social distancing measures during the coronavirus outbreak, Financial Reporter has made the decision to cancel its 2020 Winners Party.

The winners will instead be announced online on the 21st May at www.financialreporterawards.co.uk.

Financial Reporter is kindly asking for donations to its Mortgage Miles campaign, which recently launched to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Covid-19 crisis, to everyone viewing the Award winners on the day. Donations can be made at the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NHSmile.

Andy Shields, director at Barcadia Media, commented: "The fact that we still received such a high number of votes this year, despite the upheaval of the industry's working lives, is a testament to those who are going above and beyond to keep the market moving in these unprecedented times. Hard work does not go unrecognised and we're proud to be shining a light on those who deserve it most.

"We made the sad decision to cancel our renowned Winners Party this year, as it didn't feel right to be planning surprises and celebrations, and we instead want to focus on supporting our industry friends and colleagues in any way we can. We did consider pushing back our celebrations until later in the year, but when the restrictions are lifted and normal working life resumes, focus will rightly be elsewhere and we want play our part in helping people prioritise their calendars.

"At Barcadia Media, we're focusing on future plans instead of parties, and our most important considerations are getting the industry up and running and supporting growth during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

"Financial Reporter recently launched a new industry campaign - Mortgage Miles for the NHS - to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Covid-19 crisis. The goal of Mortgage Miles for the NHS is to collectively run, walk or cycle at least a mile a day for everyone who has been affected by Covid-19. However, we'd like to ask everyone who has been involved with the Financial Reporter Awards this year, including those who visit our Awards webpage, to donate what they would have spent on a drink at our Winners Party to this worthy cause.

"A huge congratulations goes out to all of our winners and finalists this year, who have proved how innovative and resilient the financial services sector is. Whilst we can't celebrate in person, everyone at Barcadia Media will be raising a toast to you in spirit on May the 21st!"