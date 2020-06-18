2020 Women's Recognition Awards opens for nominations

"We’re immensely proud of the work we’ve done via the Women’s Recognition Awards so far and to be back celebrating another crop of incredible women this year is very exciting."

Applications are now open for the third annual Financial Reporter Women's Recognition Awards.

This year, the Women's Recognition Awards, supported by Barclays, is going digital. Due to social distancing requirements amid the Covid-19 crisis, we will be announcing this year's winners online (with all of the celebration and suspense of our incredible awards evenings!). However, our awards process remains the same – and we look forward to receiving nominations about the exceptional and hardworking women of our industry.

The #WRA20 aims to support the growing momentum for a more diverse and equal financial services community. Following the introduction of HM Treasury's Women in Finance Charter, momentum has gathered behind the movement towards making a traditionally male-dominated industry not only a welcoming space for women, but also one in which they are given the tools and opportunities to thrive.

The WRAs recognise achievement in particular fields such as mortgages and specialist lending, alongside adviser-focused categories. The Awards will also reward people and businesses in the industry who have made notable strides towards gender equality, either through raising awareness or by implementing specific changes within their workplace.

Nominations can be made for a peer, a colleague, or for yourself via the Women’s Recognition Awards website. After the closing date on the 31st July, a panel of judges - comprising both women and men from across financial services - will then decide the five finalists in each category. With their years of experience, encyclopaedic knowledge of our industry, and personal efforts to increase gender equality in financial services, our judges will be well placed to consider nominations and uncover what makes our finalists worthy winners.

Finalists will be announced on the 20th of August and the winners will be announced at our online ceremony on the 27th of August.

To nominate either yourself or someone who deserves to be recognised in their field, visit http://www.frwra.co.uk/.

Amy Loddington, communications director at Barcadia Media, commented: “Opening nominations for our third year is a great feeling; we’re immensely proud of the work we’ve done via the Women’s Recognition Awards so far and to be back celebrating another crop of incredible women this year is very exciting.

“We are, of course, disappointed that we won’t be able to hold our amazing, inspiring awards evening this year, but it in no way diminishes the importance of these awards or the achievements of the women and businesses who are nominated. We felt it was more important than ever to bring some positivity to our industry and we’re confident we’ll see many brilliant, interesting nominations again this year.

“If you’re considering nominating yourself, a friend or a colleague - please do! It’s a joy to see nominations coming in and I can’t wait to see this year’s nominees.”