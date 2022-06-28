Accord launches discounted mortgage range

According to the lender, from today landlords will be able to access variable rates starting at 2.15% at 60% LTV, based on a discount of 2.84% on Accord’s standard variable rate (SVR - currently at 4.99%), for a two-year term.

Accord is also offering discounted SVR products to brokers for residential clients from tomorrow (29 June), with variable rates starting at 2.14%.

Both buy-to-let and residential ranges are available for purchase and remortgage, and all come with free standard valuation. Cashback or Accord’s Remortgage Legal service has also been added to give brokers more choice and flexibility suited to individual circumstances.

Highlights for buy-to-let clients include discounted variable rate of 2.15% at 60% LTV with free standard valuation and cashback for purchase clients or a choice of cashback or Remortgage Legal Service for those remortgaging.

For residential clients, highlights include a fee-free discounted variable rate of 2.21% at 75% LTV, discounted variable rate of 2.34% at 85% LTV with a £495 fee, and £500 cashback.

Simon Garner, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to re-introduce our discounted standard variable rate mortgages, now with additional incentives, to give brokers more choice when advising both residential and landlord clients.

“These products provide a lower initial rate than our equivalent fixed rate products and with the additional features, could provide great value options for brokers and their clients.”