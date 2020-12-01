Advisers ‘aren’t counsellors – but they do need to be empathetic’: Future Adviser Event explores health & wellbeing

Speakers at last week’s Future Adviser Health & Wellbeing Event encouraged advisers to make wellbeing a priority for themselves and their clients – but said advisers were not expected ‘to be counsellors’.

The event, which was held in partnership with Financial Reporter and kindly sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau, aimed to take stock of a turbulent year and reaffirm advisers’ approach to wellbeing in their work. Speakers explored how to help advisers explore how to best support themselves, any employees and their clients during Covid-19 and in future - with practical advice, an exploration of how wellbeing affects the advice process, vulnerability and more discussed during the event.

Clare Jupp, director of people development at Brightstar, led a session on improving workplace support of wellbeing, noting that organisations must ‘actually believe wellbeing is important’, as opposed to ticking a box, and that the attitude must be modelled by those in leadership positions for it to be effective.

She added:

“If you really are going to commit to the idea of enhancing wellbeing then it has to come from the heart of your business and be part of your business culture. It’s all very well holding wellbeing days or doing quirky treats like massages and aromatherapy candles […] those things need to be in addition to, not instead of, having the concept of wellbeing at the heart of your business.”

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s Sharon Trinder followed this with a session on wellbeing in the advice process, reminding advisers that the pandemic could have had an effect on clients’ mental, physical or financial wellbeing and that checking in on existing customers’ wellbeing was as important as doing so with new customers. However, she added, “You aren’t supposed to be a counsellor […] it’s about treating each customer individually to their specific needs, providing the right advice, outcome and support.”

Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows was careful to remind attendees that the advice community is exactly that – a community. He added: “Lots of support is available for advisers. Protection, especially, is so collaborative: advisers help advisers, so [if you are unsure] please ask for help”.

The event was rounded out by a session with Kent Reliance for Intermediaries’ Roger Morris, with an open and honest discussion sharing practical tips for avoiding burnout and how to maintain personal wellbeing, especially during a difficult year.

