Finance News

Advisers embrace digital fact-finds in 2020

Rozi Jones
|
27th January 2021
computer tech completed adviser
"The results of the research we conducted in 2019 and 2020 demonstrates a positive shift towards the use of digital fact-finds, which is incredibly exciting."

There has been a surge in the number of advisers preferring to gather their clients’ data using a digital fact-find, increasing from 24% in 2019 to 75% in 2020, according to research from CashCalc.

75% of advisers and 77% of clients now prefer to use digital fact-finds over hard-copy versions, marking a significant shift in how financial advisers collect client information during the financial planning process.

At the same time, the number of advisers preferring hard-copy versions dropped from 41% in 2019 to 13% in 2020.

The research found that the vast majority of advisers continue to believe a digital fact-find is an efficient way of gathering client data remotely, increasing slightly from 81% in 2019 to 85% in 2020. Only 7% thought they were inefficient.

86% of advisers think digital fact-finds help save time, with 33% saying they save on average 30 mins – 1 hour by getting the client to complete a digital fact-find rather than a physical hard-copy version during a meeting.

The number of advisers who think digital fact-finds are an accurate way of gathering client data also increased from 31% in 2019 to 56% in 2020.

Ray Adams, Director of CashCalc, said: “The results of the research we conducted in 2019 and 2020 demonstrates a positive shift towards the use of digital fact-finds, which is incredibly exciting. Not only do digital fact-finds offer a host of benefits, such as their ability to collect client information remotely and their ability to be customised to a particular client, but they can be the key to help streamline the entire financial planning process.

"For example, if the client provides the necessary information via a digital fact-find, this information can then be instantly sent to your back-office system or your financial planning tools, or it can even automatically generate documents such as a Letter of Authority – and not once have you had to key in any information. Digital fact-finds can be very powerful and it’s exciting to see financial advisers are starting to embrace such technology and enjoy the benefits.”

 

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
