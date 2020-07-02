Advisers want mixture of virtual and physical events post-pandemic

"With advisers now telling us that they would like a mix of event type (virtual and physical), we will be offering a hybrid programme"

80% of advisers would like a mixture of face-to-face and virtual events going forward, according to a survey by the SimplyBiz Group.

The SimplyBiz Group will now deliver a hybrid event programme, in line with feedback from its membership. Live streams of the physical events will also be broadcast on the Group’s virtual platform.

A similar approach will be taken by the Group on a number of its services, including compliance visits, which have been delivered virtually during lockdown.

Richard Ardron, marketing director at The SimplyBiz Group, commented: “When social distancing rules first came into effect, we moved very quickly to ensure that our members could continue to receive the high-quality and expansive learning and development programme to which they are accustomed, and we have been overwhelmed by the engagement through our new virtual platform.

“Whilst this innovative way of delivering events was a great way to meet both advisers’ demands and to tackle restrictions at the time, it was always our intention to look to offer more events this way alongside our more traditional delivery. With advisers now telling us that they would like a mix of event type (virtual and physical), we will be offering a hybrid programme, ensuring we offer choice and breadth of learning to suit advisers, whilst meeting wider requirements around safety for all.”