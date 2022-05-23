Aldermore launches new BTL and residential products

According to the lender, they’ve reintroduced their standard level 1 residential owner-occupied range and their level 2 and 3 range that supports those with more complex borrowing needs. With 2 and 5 year fixed rates available for first-time buyers, home movers, remortgagers and the self-employed.

They have also reintroduced buy to let products with varying fee options, supporting those portfolio landlords looking to purchase or remortgage.

Residential owner-occupied range

Highlights of the new buy-to-let product range include:

For individual & company landlords with single residential investment properties, rates now start at 3.48% for 2 & 5 year fixes up to 75% LTV, 3.98% for up to 80% LTV, and carry a 1.50% product fee.

Additionally, for company landlords with single residential investment properties, there are 2-year fixes at 3.58%, up to 75% LTV and 4.08% at up to 80% LTV that both carry a £1999 product fee.

5-year fixes for company landlords with single residential investment properties start at 3.48%, up to 75% LTV (1.50% product fee) and rise to 4.28%, up to 80% LTV with no product fee.

Multi property individuals and company landlords with single residential investment properties have a choice of 3 products. A 2-year fix at 3.28%, up to 75% LTV, carrying a 1.50% product fee, a 5-year fix at 3.28%, up to 75% LTV, carrying a 1.50% product fee, or a 5-year fix at 3.58%, up to 75% LTV with no product fee.

HMO and multi-unit freehold products start at 3.98% for a 2-year fix, up to 75% LTV and carry a 1.50% product fee, rising to 4.28% for a 5-year fix, up to 75% LTV with no product fee.

BTL multi-property for HMO and multi-unit freehold products are available at 3.78% for 2 & 5-year fixes, up to 75% LTV and carry a 1.50% product fee. There is a zero product fee option on the 5-year product with rates set at 4.08%.

Jon Cooper, (pictured) head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore, comments: “Our aim is to help people realise their homeownership dreams by creating mortgage options that fit the needs of today’s borrowers.

“Our human approach and expertise mean we’re able to consider each application on its own merits, supporting first-time buyers, the self-employed, people with complex income and landlords big and small.”