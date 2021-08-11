FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Asking prices fall across half of the market following stamp duty deadline

Rozi Jones
|
11th August 2021
mortgage house first time buyer first-time ftb
"While it isn’t the primary motivation for buying a home, we’re certain to see some degree of downward correction as both extended deadlines expire."

Asking prices fell across 46% of the market following the initial stamp duty holiday deadline, according to new research by GetAgent.

GetAgent’s analysis looked at the average asking price for homes listed on the market in June of this year and how this compared to just one month later, once the tax-free threshold on a property purchase had been reduced to £250,000 from £500,000.

The figures show that after months on end of house price growth hitting record highs, asking prices across England saw growth of just 0.1% between June and July, with the average asking price increasing by just £277 to £336,019.

However, the analysis shows that as many as 46% of areas saw the average asking price decline and nowhere more so than in Copeland, where it fell by 10.6% in a single month.

Gateshead also saw one of the largest declines in asking prices, down by 8.4% between June and July.

In Hyndburn asking prices dropped by 6.9% in a single month, with Colchester (-5.1%) and Pendle (-5%) also seeing some of the largest declines.

North Warwickshire, South Staffordshire, North West Leicestershire, Gedling and Northumberland also rank within the top 10 for the largest asking price declines following the initial extended stamp duty holiday deadline.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent, Colby Short, commented: “The stamp duty holiday has been fuelling an incredible rate of house price growth pretty much since its introduction and while it isn’t the primary motivation for buying a home, we’re certain to see some degree of downward correction as both extended deadlines expire.

"In this case, the first deadline at the end of June led to an abrupt reduction in asking prices across many areas of the market, as sellers could no longer chance their arm to cash in on buoyant market activity driven by buyers with a little extra cash in their pocket during the negotiation stage.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.