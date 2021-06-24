BoE holds interest rates at 0.1% despite rising inflation

"Everyone is trying to work out if the inflation increase is temporary or here to stay. By keeping rates constant, the MPC is suggesting it’s the former."

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%, despite growing speculation that interest rates may begin to increase following strong inflation.

Twelve-month CPI inflation rose from 1.5% in April to 2.1% in May, above the MPC’s 2% target and 0.3 percentage points higher than expected in the May Report. Core CPI inflation has also risen from 1.3% to 2.0%. CPI inflation is now expected to pick up further above the target, owing primarily to developments in energy and other commodity prices, and is likely to exceed 3% for a temporary period.

Bank staff have now revised up their expectations for the level of UK GDP in Q2 by around 1.5% since the May Report, as restrictions on economic activity have eased.

Output in a number of sectors is now around pre-Covid levels, although it "remains materially below in others", according to the MPC.

The Committee predicts that the direct impact of rises in prices on CPI inflation "will be transitory". More generally, the Committee’s central expectation is that the economy will experience a temporary period of strong GDP growth and above-target CPI inflation, after which growth and inflation will fall back.

The MPC says that it will focus on medium-term inflation expectations when setting monetary policy, "rather than factors that are likely to be transient".



The Committee said it "does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably".

The MPC also voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion.

The Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.

Alex Maddox, capital markets and digital director at Kensington Mortgages, commented: “Everyone is trying to work out if the inflation increase is temporary or here to stay. By keeping rates constant, the MPC is suggesting it’s the former. Economic growth is returning at pace as the economy returns to normal, but the risk of restrictions lasting longer due to the delta variant may well have swayed the MPC to hold off for a little longer.”

Frances Haque, Santander UK chief economist, said: “The MPC’s decision to leave Bank Rate unchanged at 0.1% was expected given both the strong economic growth forecasts that have been recorded since the lifting of restrictions into phase three and the fact that the MPC has repeatedly said that they will look through transitory rises in inflation.

“However, April did see an above consensus rise in inflation to 2.1%, which is higher than the Bank of England’s projections for Q2 2021 set out in the May Monetary Policy Report. Although this increase in prices may be transitory there continues to be the possibility of an earlier rise in Bank Rate should rises in inflation become permanent.

“Further there is the possibility that the Bank of England will start quantitative tightening earlier than currently expected although this depends on the review they are currently undertaking.”

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, added: “As the Bank of England continues to hold fire on any policy decisions, it is approaching somewhat of a sliding doors moment. The ongoing solid economic recovery from the pandemic will be seen as a big positive, but it has brought with it a short-term headache by the way of inflation.

“By headline measures, there is no longer any need for the levels of quantitative easing that markets have become so addicted to. However, with every one in four pounds of public spending coming from borrowing without indirect support from the Bank debt sustainability will be ever-more problematic in the future.

“Furthermore, while headlines of economic growth may look great, scratch below surface and it’s right for the Bank to continue in its ‘wait and see’ mode before adjusting policy from here. We still need to see the full impact of furlough ending and any structural unemployment that emerges, as well as better understanding transitory vs persistent inflation, before it would be appropriate to act.

“Core inflation is likely to peak this summer, so it may even be 2023 until we see rate hikes given the Bank will want to catch-up to pre-Covid conditions. Quantitative easing, meanwhile, will need to gradually be reduced as the fiscal burden eases.”