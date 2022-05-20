FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Bluestone completes £250m securitisation

Bluestone Mortgages has announced the completion of a £250m residential mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS), which closed on 6th May.

Amy Loddington
20th May 2022
This is Bluestone’s second RMBS, following its inaugural securitisation in August 2019, and refinances portfolios of loans held in two warehouse structures. The pool comprises owner occupied and buy to let mortgage loans, secured on properties in England, Wales and Scotland.

The lender says the securitisation 'represents a significant milestone following a two and half year absence from the market due to Covid-19'. The transaction was arranged and distributed by Macquarie Bank and National Australia Bank and was advised by Dentons.

Andrew Voss, chief financial officer, Bluestone Mortgages, comments:

“Despite challenging economic conditions, we are pleased to have completed this milestone transaction which has been supported by core investors. This is our second securitisation to date and will be a significant step forward to ensure we are in a robust funding position to support the growing number of underserved customers we are seeing in the market.”

