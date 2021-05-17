Brightstar launches largest ever programme for Mental Health Awareness Week

"We have recognised that this has been an immensely challenging period for everyone, anticipating the impact this has had on the mental health of our team."

The Brightstar Group is launching its largest ever programme for Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) in acknowledgement of the challenges faced by everyone at this stage of the pandemic.

In advance of MHAW, the Group carried out an anonymous survey of staff to understand their current mental health and how it has been impacted by Covid. The research found that the pandemic has had a negative impact on the mental health of 66% of staff, with 72% saying that they suffer from sleep problems and just under half of the Group team stating they are experiencing mental health issues at this time. In addition, 87% of the team said that they find it difficult to switch off from work whilst at home.

With this in mind, The Brightstar Group is introducing its largest ever programme of activities at the offices of Brightstar Financial and Sirius Property Finance during MHAW to help to address some of the challenges staff may currently be facing and to help them develop positive habits and techniques in the future. One such initiative is the launch of the Brightstar Group Talking Groups, which will be held monthly and led by a member of the Mental Health First Aider Team.

These Talking Groups will be non-judgemental, informal sessions that will address particular mental health conditions or issues and will encourage the sharing of ideas, experiences and tips. The Mental Health First Aiders will also be available to meet with anyone at any time, simply by sending an email saying “I would like to talk’.

As part of MHAW, The Brightstar Group will also be supporting the #connectwithnature campaign and fundraising for its charity partners, MIND and SANE.

Clare Jupp, director of people development at The Brightstar Group, said: “At The Brightstar Group, we have tried to stay ahead of the curve throughout the pandemic. We were quick to set up our remote working operation and then prepare our offices for the return of staff and visitors. At the same time, we have recognised that this has been an immensely challenging period for everyone, anticipating the impact this has had on the mental health of our team. So, we have taken a proactive stance, training a group of Mental Health First Aiders and carrying out a survey of everyone within the group to help us better understand their mindset, needs and interests.

“This understanding has helped us to build upon our already excellent provision for mental health and wellbeing, assisting us in the planning of events for MHAW and the implementation of support arrangements and ongoing activities. We asked the team what they would like to try and so we are looking at so many different things to help with mental health and wellbeing, including nutrition, exercise and mindfulness. Team members will be leading sessions, including Group CEO, Rob Jupp, who will be leading a session on sleep and relaxation techniques.

“We feel that many organisations will be facing big problems as their teams return to work and may struggle with their mental health, and we believe that anticipating this situation and taking the time to understand the mindset of their staff is crucial for businesses in understanding and helping their people.”