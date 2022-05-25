Buckinghamshire BS expands mortgage sales team

Paul Johnson (pictured) will join the society this week as key account manager for the Midlands and Wales, bringing with him a wealth of experience in both this region and the building society sector. According to the lender, Paul is well-placed to provide great service and deliver on brokers’ expectations to deliver on the aggressive strategy and growth planned by the society this year and beyond.

With emphasis also turning to brokers situated closer to the home of Buckinghamshire Building Society, Julie Hanif, who has been with the Society since 2004, will be the key account manager for local brokers and the society is actively recruiting for a BDM to cover the remainder of the southern region.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales for Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: "As we continue to see growth and opportunities, we have expanded and restructured the team to provide support to our Broker network across England and Wales. We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team and wish him all the best in his new role."