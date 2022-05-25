FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Buckinghamshire BS expands mortgage sales team

Buckinghamshire Building Society has announced that they have expanded their mortgage sales team following an encouraging start to the year.

Related topics:  Finance News,  Mortgages,  brokers
Warren Lewis
25th May 2022
Paul Johnson Buckinghamshire BS

Paul Johnson (pictured) will join the society this week as key account manager for the Midlands and Wales, bringing with him a wealth of experience in both this region and the building society sector. According to the lender, Paul is well-placed to provide great service and deliver on brokers’ expectations to deliver on the aggressive strategy and growth planned by the society this year and beyond.

With emphasis also turning to brokers situated closer to the home of Buckinghamshire Building Society, Julie Hanif, who has been with the Society since 2004, will be the key account manager for local brokers and the society is actively recruiting for a BDM to cover the remainder of the southern region.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales for Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: "As we continue to see growth and opportunities, we have expanded and restructured the team to provide support to our Broker network across England and Wales. We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team and wish him all the best in his new role."

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.