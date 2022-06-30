FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Castle Trust launches bridging proposition

Castle Trust Bank has announced that it has launched a Bridging proposition as it moves to simplify its lending, which now includes separate ranges for bridging and buy-to-let.

Warren Lewis
30th June 2022
Anna Lewis

According to the bank, the Bridging range, which is supported by dedicated sales, underwriting and processing teams, features specialist products for Heavy Refurbishment, Light Refurbishment and a Bridge product that can be used for chain breaks, quick purchases, auction purchases and development exits.

Bridge is available up to 75% LTV on a 9- or 12-month term, with rolled-up interest and rates starting at 0.65%.

Castle Trust Bank’s Light Refurbishment product is available for works that fall under permitted development, works that require building regulation sign-off, Residential to HMO conversions up to six tenants, replacement windows, decoration, light central heating and electrical work, internal reconfiguration, full rewiring, and installation of new bathrooms and kitchens. It’s available up to 80% LTV on a 9- or 12-month term, with rolled-up interest and rates starting at 0.67%.

The Heavy Refurbishment product can be used where planning permission is necessary, although not on ground-up developments.

Anna Lewis, (pictured) Director of Proposition & Strategy at Castle Trust Bank, said: “There is growing demand from investors for straightforward bridging finance that can help them to achieve their desired returns and we have responded to this demand with the launch of our dedicated Bridging proposition which makes it quicker and easier for brokers to match their clients with the right finance. Our proposition is supported by specialist teams with a wealth of bridging expertise, who are on-hand to help brokers find an easy solution for even the most complex of cases.”

