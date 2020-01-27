Charles Derby rebrands to Quilter

"This is a big step for our national advice business and marks a significant step in our integration of the Charles Derby Group."

Charles Derby Group has rebranded to Quilter Financial Advisers.

Quilter Financial Planning acquired Charles Derby Group in February 2019, which saw over 200 restricted financial planners added to its national advice business.

The newly rebranded Quilter Financial Advisers includes a new division of 25 specialist advisers who will provide financial planning tailored to medical professionals.

Quilter Financial Planning comprises more than 3,900 advisers and also includes Quilter’s high net worth business, Quilter Private Client Advisers, and the recently acquired Lighthouse, which will rebrand in due course.

Darren Sharkey, managing director of Quilter’s national advice business, said: “This is a big step for our national advice business and marks a significant step in our integration of the Charles Derby Group. Advice is at the heart of what Quilter does, and the creation of the Quilter Financial Advisers brand is key to helping us build the home of trusted face to face advice.”

Michelle Andrews, chief marketing officer at Quilter, added: “We are excited to welcome the Charles Derby Group to the Quilter brand, which marks an important milestone as we move towards a unified brand. Quilter’s goal is to make advice more valued and accessible to customers, and this rebrand is an important step towards delivering on that goal.”