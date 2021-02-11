FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Cherry launches broker mental health forum

Rozi Jones
|
11th February 2021
mind brain mental health person connect
"Many brokers are working beyond their capacity and have the added pressure of clients who need to complete within the stamp duty holiday."

Broker forum Cherry has launched a new dedicated forum where brokers can discuss mental health and ways to improve their well-being during the pandemic.

The Mental Health of Mortgage Brokers forum has already proven popular, with many brokers sharing ways in which they are struggling and discussing practical tips and advice on caring for their mental health.

Donna Hopton, director at Cherry, commented: “Mental health is always an important consideration and maintaining good mental health can be a particular challenge for brokers at the moment. We are lucky that our industry has remained busy, but many brokers are working beyond their capacity and have the added pressure of clients who need to complete within the stamp duty holiday. At the same time, lockdown has brought extra pressures such as home schooling and, with many mortgage brokers working on their own, it can be particularly isolating.

“So, we wanted to provide somewhere where brokers could go to discuss their mental health and share ideas. Brokers can choose to post anonymously should they wish, and the forum provides a supportive environment to share struggles and frustrations.

“Often, simply finding out that other people are in the same situation as you is enough to make you feel better. But the forum offers much more and many of the participants have posted practical tips and strategies that they use to help manage their mental health throughout this difficult period. This forum has really taken off and I would encourage any broker who is struggling at the moment to login and get involved. Access to the Cherry forum is free for all brokers and we hope that it will be able to help in some way.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.